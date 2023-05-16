Steve Palmer's US PGA Championship golf specials betting and best bets

Where to watch the US PGA Championship

Sky Sports Main Event and Golf, 1pm Thursday

Best bets

Padraig Harrington top senior

4pts 21-10 bet365

Viktor Hovland top Scandinavian

3pts Evens general

Taylor Moore top debutant

1pt each-way 10-1 bet365

Over 64 lowest round score

1pt 9-4 bet365

Finau-Schauffele dual forecast

0.5pt 225-1 bet365

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

US PGA Championship first-round preview

Padraig Harrington had to watch Steve Stricker disappear into the distance in the final round of the Regions Tradition senior Major on Sunday but the Irishman does not have to worry about Stricker in this week's US PGA and can end the week as top senior.

Bookmakers have put Phil Mickelson atop the Oak Hill senior market, clearly dazzled by his second place at Augusta, but either side of that Masters effort the left-hander has been abysmal. Augusta experience allowed Mickelson to bolster his enviable Masters record, but the chances of a similar result at Oak Hill seem remote. He has been consistently tailed off on the LIV circuit.

Harrington has been much more consistent. He finished fourth in Abu Dhabi on the DP World Tour in January and tenth in the Texas Open on the PGA Tour last month. After fifth spot in the Regions Tradition, expect Harrington to battle his way through to the Oak Hill weekend.

Steven Alker is being shown great respect in the senior betting, despite the fact that he is making his PGA debut. Harrington is teeing up in the event for the 24th time, having won it in 2008 and finished fourth in 2021.

The evens about Viktor Hovland for top Scandinavian also seems worth great attention. Hovland has served his apprenticeship at the top level – this is his 14th Major – and he boasts five top-20s. The Norwegian has finished fourth and seventh in the last two Majors and his ball-striking ability should mean a decent result at Oak Hill.

The Hojgaard brothers are short of Major experience, while Thorbjorn Olesen has jetted in from the Soudal Open in Belgium. Hovland seems by far the most likely Scandinavian title contender.

The top debutant market is headed by Sahith Theegala, but he has missed the cut in both his US Open starts and could be vulnerable at another difficult Stateside venue with juicy rough. The consistent Taylor Moore is the preferred option.

Moore has posted six top-20s this season, with form figures of 39-35-1-39-11-27 from his last six tournaments, a breakthrough victory coming on a tough track in the Valspar Championship.

Evil bunkers, thick rough, some cold temperatures and plenty of wind may see the 9-4 about the lowest tournament round being over 64 oblige, while the 225-1 about Tony Finau and Xander Schauffele finishing first and second in either order seems worth a dabble.

