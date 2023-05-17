Steve Palmer's US PGA Championship first-round preview and free golf betting tips

Where to watch the US PGA Championship

Sky Sports Main Event and Golf, 1pm Thursday

Best bets

Harris English to win 5.58pm threeball

2pts 8-5 Betfair, Power

Davis Riley to win 12.49pm threeball

2pts 21-20 BoyleSports, Hills

Trey Mullinax to win 12.05pm threeball

2pts Evens bet365, Coral, Ladbrokes

Dean Burmester to win 2.12pm threeball

2pts 10-11 BoyleSports

Tony Finau first-round leader

1pt each-way 33-1 Coral, Hills, Ladbrokes

Xander Schauffele first-round leader

1pt each-way 28-1 general

US PGA Championship first-round preview

The world's top three players have all been handed early tee-times for round one of the US PGA Championship at Oak Hill, meaning they will face a chilly morning in New York State, with temperatures of just 3C expected for the first groups out.

The first-round-leader market is well worth focusing on, with balls set to stall in the cool morning air. Sunshine and temperatures reaching 19C are forecast in the afternoon so it is reasonable to expect the best score of the day to come from a later starter.

Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Viktor Hovland, Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Jordan Spieth and Cameron Smith are all out early so the opening round seems a golden opportunity for Tony Finau and Xander Schauffele to lay a solid foundation for the week ahead. Both of these proven Major performers are out late.

Finau has claimed four PGA Tour titles in ten months and produced a masterclass when winning the Mexico Open last month. Schauffele is fourth on the PGA Tour for first-round scoring average – and the only players above him in that statistic are Rahm, Scheffler and Hovland.

Accurate iron-play, particularly from long range, seems the key to Oak Hill success. Finau and Schauffele excel in that department and they could be about to dominate the opening day.

Pick of the first-round threeball prices looks to be Harris English, who can be backed at 8-5 to beat Sepp Straka and Robert MacIntyre. English, who has made the cut in 16 of his last 17 Majors, finished in the top five in the US Open in both 2020 and 2021. He was third in the Wells Fargo last time out.

Oak Hill sets up well for Davis Riley – a long driver and superb iron-player – and this rising star of the PGA Tour can defeat 50-year-old teaching pro Steve Holmes and DP World Tour plodder Adrian Otaegui. Riley won the Zurich Classic pairs event alongside Nick Hardy last month.

Alabaman powerhouse Trey Mullinax, who finished ninth in the 2017 US Open on his Major debut, can use his length edge to outscore Kazuki Higa and club pro Josh Speight in one of the first groups out, while big-hitting Dean Burmester can boss another early threeball.

Burmester should be able to handle this monstrous layout in cold weather. Playing partners Anthony Cordes and Mark Hubbard seem likely to be well over par.

