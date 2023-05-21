Where to watch

Story so far

Brooks Koepka led the Masters going into the final round last month and the former world number one has got his nose in front again going into US PGA Championship Sunday.

Koepka, a four-time Major champion seeking a third US PGA title, has carded back-to-back rounds of 66 to take control at Oak Hill Country Club. The pre-tournament 20-1 chance is no bigger than 5-4 with 18 holes to play.

Koepka finished tied second in the Masters, closing with a 75, overtaken by Jon Rahm. The Floridian does not have Rahm to worry about this time, though, as the Spaniard is six over par, ten shots off the pace.

Two players hoping to win their first Major – Viktor Hovland and Corey Conners – are tied for second place. The Norwegian and the Canadian are only a shot behind Koepka, with a further two-shot gap to fourth-placed Bryson DeChambeau.

Scottie Scheffler, who was jostling with Rahm for pre-tournament favouritism, is tied for fifth. The final twoball of Koepka and Hovland is scheduled on the tee at 7.30pm UK and Ireland time. A sunny, pleasant day with light breezes is forecast, with temperatures peaking at 21C.

Leaderboard

-6 Brooks Koepka

-5 Viktor Hovland, Corey Conners

-3 Bryson DeChambeau

-2 Justin Rose, Scottie Scheffler

-1 Rory McIlroy

Par Michael Block, Justin Suh

Best prices

5-4 B Koepka, 7-2 V Hovland, 11-2 C Conners, 9 S Scheffler, 12 B DeChambeau, 22 R McIlroy, 28 J Rose, 300 bar

US PGA Championship final-round preview

The US PGA Championship odds going into the final round are fascinating, with seven players 28-1 or shorter and the next in the betting available at 300-1. Bookmakers are expecting three Major champions to make their presence felt from just off the pace – Scottie Scheffler, Justin Rose and Rory McIlroy.

The best value in the outright market at this stage is arguably one of the 300-1 rags who have been totally dismissed by the layers. Justin Suh is worth an each-way investment with three places still available, but punters seeking the tournament winner should be probably be focused on Brooks Koepka.

Suh is a rising star of the PGA Tour who stumbled to a share of eighth place with a Saturday 73 – a same score as Scheffler. Suh, a 25-year-old lacking Major experience, will doubtless feel more comfortable from just off the first page of the leaderboard and can be fancied to get back among the birdies on Sunday.

If Suh, a former world number one amateur, finishes the US PGA strongly, there appears every chance he could nail a top-three finish, which would be enough for a juicy each-way return, as the chances of both Viktor Hovland and Corey Conners kicking to the line seems slim.

Hovland was in the final twoball alongside McIlroy in the Open Championship at St Andrews last year and the Norwegian carded a 74 to drop into a tie for fourth. His Sunday score was ten shots worse than a triumphant Cameron Smith. Given Hovland has carded some shocking weekend rounds lately – a Sunday 74 in the Masters, a Saturday 78 in the Heritage, a Sunday 77 in the Wells Fargo – it is entirely feasible that he drops from the places at Oak Hill.

Hovland may struggle to handle a final twoball alongside Koepka, while the temperament of Corey Conners has always been questionable. He has won twice on the PGA Tour – twice in the Texan Open – but is often brittle in contention. Like Hovland, Conners definitely has scope for a large Sunday number.

If Hovland and Conners struggle, the chances of Suh getting in the top-three increase, and the chances of Koepka becoming a five-time Major champion also rise. Koepka will realise this mission appears far easier to successfully complete than defeating Rahm at Augusta. Koepka is tried and tested on US PGA set-ups and he is bursting with form and confidence.

Koepka seems worth backing at a shade of odds-on for his twoball against Hovland, while the 10-1 about Suh finishing in the top five appears extremely generous. He tied sixth in the Players Championship at Sawgrass in March and may be developing into a superstar.

