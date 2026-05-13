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TippingSteve Palmer
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Steve Palmer's US PGA Championship 72-hole matches golf betting tips and predictions
Steve Palmer's golf tips, best bets, predictions and analysis for the 72-hole matches of the US PGA Championship
Aronimink Golf Club holds the 108th US PGA ChampionshipCredit: Getty Images
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Read on to find out his fancies for this week's tournament.
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Published on inUS PGA Championship
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more inUS PGA Championship
- Steve Palmer's US PGA Championship first-round leader golf betting tips and predictions
- Steve Palmer's US PGA Championship specials including a 350-1 dual forecast tip
- 'He's been hitting his ball with relentless consistency' – Steve Palmer has six tips for the US PGA Championship
- US PGA Championship: Our guide to the 156-man field at Aronimink
- US PGA Championship: Aronimink course guide, start time, odds and how to watch
more inUS PGA Championship
- Steve Palmer's US PGA Championship first-round leader golf betting tips and predictions
- Steve Palmer's US PGA Championship specials including a 350-1 dual forecast tip
- 'He's been hitting his ball with relentless consistency' – Steve Palmer has six tips for the US PGA Championship
- US PGA Championship: Our guide to the 156-man field at Aronimink
- US PGA Championship: Aronimink course guide, start time, odds and how to watch