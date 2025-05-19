Scottie Scheffler becoming a warm order for the US Open after crushing Quail Hollow field

Scottie Scheffler has become a general 100-30 favourite for the US Open after dominating the US PGA Championship at Quail Hollow.

Bookmakers were struggling to identify a clear favourite for the US PGA, with Scheffler and Rory McIlroy both available at 9-2, but there is a significant gap between them for the next Major on the schedule. McIlroy looks set to go off at double the price of Scheffler for the US Open if the post-Quail Hollow market moves are any guide.

The US Open starts at Oakmont Country Club in Pennsylvania on June 12. Dustin Johnson won the last Major staged there in 2016 with a four-under-par total, underlining the difficulty of the layout. Scheffler won the US PGA by five shots on Sunday, showcasing his ability to handle challenging Major venues, and will be a warm order for Oakmont.

All three of Scheffler's Major victories have come by a margin of three shots or more. The Texas-based superstar is halfway towards a career Grand Slam, with just the US Open and the Open to come, so would complete the set at the age of 29 should he triumph at Oakmont in June and then the Open at Royal Portrush in July.

Scheffler is back in action immediately, teeing off as hot favourite for the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial in his adopted home state on Thursday. McIlroy, who missed the cut in the 2016 US Open at Oakmont despite starting the event as world number three, finished 47th in the US PGA on Sunday.

McIlroy, who declined to speak to the media throughout the tournament, is easy to back at 6-1 for the US Open. BoyleSports still make the Northern Irishman favourite for the Open, where he will look to lift the Claret Jug for a second time, teeing off in his homeland.

Scheffler can be backed at 5-1 for the Open and is a general 5-2 favourite for the Charles Schwab Challenge. Bryson DeChambeau, who tied for second place in the US PGA, is a 9-1 chance for the US Open.

