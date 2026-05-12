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2026 US PGA Championship player profiles: Our guide to the 156-man field at Aronimink Golf Club
From Ludvig Aberg to Cameron Young, golf experts Steve Palmer, Joe Champion and Ian Wilkerson profile the field for the US PGA Championship at Aronimink
Golf's greatest tipster Steve Palmer has nailed winners at 16-1, 60-1, 6-1, 11-1 and 100-30 in the last month. Can you afford to miss his tips for the rest of 2026?
Steve's previews are available exclusively to Racing Post+ subscribers from 2pm on Tuesdays, and you can get full access to Steve's expert previews as part of our premium Tipping package. Join today and use promo code PALMER10 to get your first month for just £10.
Steve's 2025 outright recommendations provided a profit of 148.70 points from 1,376 points staked, achieving an impressive 10.81 per cent profit on investment.
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Published on inUS PGA Championship
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