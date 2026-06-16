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'This week's inland links is right up his alley' – Steve Palmer has five tips for the US Open
Golf tips, best bets and predictions for the US Open at Shinnecock Hills
Golf's greatest tipster Steve Palmer has suffered only three losing years in a quarter of a century doing the job. Is Palmer set for a golden summer as the golf season steps up a gear? Palmer’s tournament previews are published at 2pm every Tuesday, exclusively available to Racing Post+ subscribers
Get full access to Steve's expert previews as part of our premium Tipping package. Join today and use promo code PALMER10 to get your first month for just £10.
Steve's 2025 outright recommendations provided a profit of 148.70 points from 1,376 points staked, achieving an impressive 10.81 per cent profit on investment.
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Published on inUS Open
Last updated
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