'This week's inland links is right up his alley' – Steve Palmer has five tips for the US Open

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Golf's greatest tipster Steve Palmer has suffered only three losing years in a quarter of a century doing the job. Is Palmer set for a golden summer as the golf season steps up a gear? Palmer’s tournament previews are published at 2pm every Tuesday, exclusively available to

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Steve's 2025 outright recommendations provided a profit of 148.70 points from 1,376 points staked, achieving an impressive 10.81 per cent profit on investment.