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TippingSteve Palmer
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Steve Palmer's US Open first-round threeballs golf betting tips and predictions
Steve Palmer's golf tips, best bets, predictions and analysis for the first round of the US Open
Racing Post+ subscribers can get exclusive access to Steve Palmer's first-round golf tips for each week's biggest tournament.
Customers can access Steve's previews via our Tipping package. Click here to join today using promo code PALMER10 to get the first month for just £10.
Read on to find out his fancies for this week's tournament.
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Published on inUS Open
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more inUS Open
- Steve Palmer's US Open first-round leader golf betting tips and predictions
- Steve Palmer's US Open tops and specials golf betting tips and predictions
- 'This week's inland links is right up his alley' – Steve Palmer has five tips for the US Open
- Shock JJ Spaun success stuns punters as Robert MacIntyre becomes all the rage for Royal Portrush
- Steve Palmer's US Open final-round golf betting tips and predictions