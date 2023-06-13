When does the 2023 US Open start?

The US Open starts at 2.45pm UK & Ireland time on Thursday, June 15

Where can I watch the 2023 US Open in the UK & Ireland?

Live on Sky Sports Main Event and Golf from 3pm on Thursday

Who are the favourites for the 2023 US Open?

World number one Scottie Scheffler is the 6-1 market leader for the 2023 US Open and he is followed in the betting by Masters champion Jon Rahm at 9-1.

LIV Golf player Brooks Koepka, who won a third US PGA Championship title at Oak Hill last month, is 11-1 to add to his US Open triumphs in 2017 and 2018 while Rory McIlroy is the most prominent British player in the betting at 14-1.

US Ryder Cup star Patrick Cantlay is around the same price and European ace Viktor Hovland is 16-1 to land his first Major at Los Angeles Country Club. It's 20-1 bar.

2023 US Open first-round tee times

All times UK & Ireland. *Denotes tenth-tee start. (a) amateur

2.45pm Omar Morales (a), Deon Germishuys, Jacob Solomon

2.45pm* Berry Henson, Ryutaro Nagano, Hank Lebioda

2.56pm Ryan Gerard, Yuto Katsuragawa, Michael Brennan (a)

2.56pm* Michael Kim, Jordan Smith, Wenyi Ding (a)

3.07pm Hayden Buckley, Adam Svensson, Pablo Larrazabal

3.07pm* Scott Stallings, Preston Summerhays (a), Lucas Herbert

3.18pm Carson Young, Dylan Wu, Roger Sloan

3.18pm* Jens Dantorp, Patrick Rodgers, Ryan Armour

3.29pm Ryo Ishikawa, Kevin Streelman, Matthieu Pavon

3.29pm* Thomas Pieters, Aaron Wise, Gordon Sargent (a)

3.40pm Shane Lowry, Justin Thomas, Tommy Fleetwood

3.40pm* Bryson DeChambeau, Francesco Molinari, Tyrrell Hatton

3.51pm Sungjae Im, KH Lee, JT Poston

3.51pm* Tom Hoge, Sergio Garcia, Sepp Straka

4.02pm Gary Woodland, Adam Scott, Corey Conners

4.02pm* Justin Rose, Rickie Fowler, Jason Day

4.13pm Collin Morikawa, Max Homa, Scottie Scheffler

4.13pm* Patrick Reed, Matt Kuchar, Si Woo Kim

4.24pm Denny McCarthy, Joel Dahmen, Adam Hadwin

4.24pm* Xander Schauffele, Viktor Hovland, Jon Rahm

4.35pm Matthew McClean (a), Seamus Power, Ryan Fox

4.35pm* Martin Kaymer, Stewart Cink, Michael Thorbjornsen (a)

4.46pm Mac Meissner, Barclay Brown (a), Gunn Charoenkul

4.46pm* David Horsey, Brendan Valdes (a), Paul Barjon

4.57pm Alexander Yang (a), Jesse Schutte, Andy Svoboda

4.57pm* Jordan Gumberg, Kyle Mueller, Bastien Amat (a)

8.15pm Brent Grant, Vincent Norrman, Charley Hoffman

8.15pm* Ross Fisher, Nico Echavarria, Paul Haley II

8.26pm Simon Forsström, Carlos Ortiz, Maxwell Moldovan (a)

8.26pm* Nick Dunlap (a), Nick Hardy, Sam Stevens

8.37pm Eric Cole, Thriston Lawrence, Adam Schenk

8.37pm* Taylor Pendrith, Aldrich Potgieter (a), Romain Langasque

8.48pm Luke List, Wilco Nienaber, Alejandro Del Rey

8.48pm* Andrew Putnam, Victor Perez, Abraham Ancer

8.59pm Adrian Meronk, Harris English, Joaquin Niemann

8.59pm* Phil Mickelson, Padraig Harrington, Keegan Bradley

9.10pm Alex Noren, Wyndham Clark, Austin Eckroat

9.10pm* Mito Pereira, Emiliano Grillo, Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira (a)

9.21pm Kurt Kitayama, Cam Davis, Russell Henley

9.21pm* Tom Kim, Sahith Theegala, Cameron Young

9.32pm Cameron Smith, Sam Bennett, Matt Fitzpatrick

9.32pm* Sam Burns, Dustin Johnson, Keith Mitchell

9.43pm Billy Horschel, Chris Kirk, Brian Harman

9.43pm* Tony Finau, Jordan Spieth, Patrick Cantlay

9.54pm Brooks Koepka, Hideki Matsuyama, Rory McIlroy

9.54pm* Davis Thompson, Min Woo Lee, Justin Suh

10.05pm Sebastián Muñoz, Nick Taylor, Taylor Montgomery

10.05pm* Taylor Moore, Mackenzie Hughes, Ben Carr (a)

10.16pm Olin Browne Jr., David Puig, Karl Vilips (a)

10.16pm* Patrick Cover, David Nyfjall, Frankie Capan III

10.27pm Corey Pereira, Isaac Simmons (a), J.J. Grey

10.27pm* Austen Truslow, Christian Cavaliere (a), Alex Schaake

Best bets for the 2023 US Open

