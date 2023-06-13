The US Open starts at 2.45pm UK & Ireland time on Thursday, June 15
Live on Sky Sports Main Event and Golf from 3pm on Thursday
World number one Scottie Scheffler is the 6-1 market leader for the 2023 US Open and he is followed in the betting by Masters champion Jon Rahm at 9-1.
LIV Golf player Brooks Koepka, who won a third US PGA Championship title at Oak Hill last month, is 11-1 to add to his US Open triumphs in 2017 and 2018 while Rory McIlroy is the most prominent British player in the betting at 14-1.
US Ryder Cup star Patrick Cantlay is around the same price and European ace Viktor Hovland is 16-1 to land his first Major at Los Angeles Country Club. It's 20-1 bar.
All times UK & Ireland. *Denotes tenth-tee start. (a) amateur
2.45pm Omar Morales (a), Deon Germishuys, Jacob Solomon
2.45pm* Berry Henson, Ryutaro Nagano, Hank Lebioda
2.56pm Ryan Gerard, Yuto Katsuragawa, Michael Brennan (a)
2.56pm* Michael Kim, Jordan Smith, Wenyi Ding (a)
3.07pm Hayden Buckley, Adam Svensson, Pablo Larrazabal
3.07pm* Scott Stallings, Preston Summerhays (a), Lucas Herbert
3.18pm Carson Young, Dylan Wu, Roger Sloan
3.18pm* Jens Dantorp, Patrick Rodgers, Ryan Armour
3.29pm Ryo Ishikawa, Kevin Streelman, Matthieu Pavon
3.29pm* Thomas Pieters, Aaron Wise, Gordon Sargent (a)
3.40pm Shane Lowry, Justin Thomas, Tommy Fleetwood
3.40pm* Bryson DeChambeau, Francesco Molinari, Tyrrell Hatton
3.51pm Sungjae Im, KH Lee, JT Poston
3.51pm* Tom Hoge, Sergio Garcia, Sepp Straka
4.02pm Gary Woodland, Adam Scott, Corey Conners
4.02pm* Justin Rose, Rickie Fowler, Jason Day
4.13pm Collin Morikawa, Max Homa, Scottie Scheffler
4.13pm* Patrick Reed, Matt Kuchar, Si Woo Kim
4.24pm Denny McCarthy, Joel Dahmen, Adam Hadwin
4.24pm* Xander Schauffele, Viktor Hovland, Jon Rahm
4.35pm Matthew McClean (a), Seamus Power, Ryan Fox
4.35pm* Martin Kaymer, Stewart Cink, Michael Thorbjornsen (a)
4.46pm Mac Meissner, Barclay Brown (a), Gunn Charoenkul
4.46pm* David Horsey, Brendan Valdes (a), Paul Barjon
4.57pm Alexander Yang (a), Jesse Schutte, Andy Svoboda
4.57pm* Jordan Gumberg, Kyle Mueller, Bastien Amat (a)
8.15pm Brent Grant, Vincent Norrman, Charley Hoffman
8.15pm* Ross Fisher, Nico Echavarria, Paul Haley II
8.26pm Simon Forsström, Carlos Ortiz, Maxwell Moldovan (a)
8.26pm* Nick Dunlap (a), Nick Hardy, Sam Stevens
8.37pm Eric Cole, Thriston Lawrence, Adam Schenk
8.37pm* Taylor Pendrith, Aldrich Potgieter (a), Romain Langasque
8.48pm Luke List, Wilco Nienaber, Alejandro Del Rey
8.48pm* Andrew Putnam, Victor Perez, Abraham Ancer
8.59pm Adrian Meronk, Harris English, Joaquin Niemann
8.59pm* Phil Mickelson, Padraig Harrington, Keegan Bradley
9.10pm Alex Noren, Wyndham Clark, Austin Eckroat
9.10pm* Mito Pereira, Emiliano Grillo, Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira (a)
9.21pm Kurt Kitayama, Cam Davis, Russell Henley
9.21pm* Tom Kim, Sahith Theegala, Cameron Young
9.32pm Cameron Smith, Sam Bennett, Matt Fitzpatrick
9.32pm* Sam Burns, Dustin Johnson, Keith Mitchell
9.43pm Billy Horschel, Chris Kirk, Brian Harman
9.43pm* Tony Finau, Jordan Spieth, Patrick Cantlay
9.54pm Brooks Koepka, Hideki Matsuyama, Rory McIlroy
9.54pm* Davis Thompson, Min Woo Lee, Justin Suh
10.05pm Sebastián Muñoz, Nick Taylor, Taylor Montgomery
10.05pm* Taylor Moore, Mackenzie Hughes, Ben Carr (a)
10.16pm Olin Browne Jr., David Puig, Karl Vilips (a)
10.16pm* Patrick Cover, David Nyfjall, Frankie Capan III
10.27pm Corey Pereira, Isaac Simmons (a), J.J. Grey
10.27pm* Austen Truslow, Christian Cavaliere (a), Alex Schaake
