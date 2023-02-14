The Sweet Spot | Genesis Invitational & Thailand Classic

Bruce Millington teams up with golf guru Steve Palmer for this week's edition of the Sweet Spot, the weekly golf tipping show from the Racing Post.

It's a huge week on the PGA Tour as Tiger Woods returns to action at the Genesis Invitational, joining 23 of the world's top 25 players at Riviera Country Club.

The Sweet Spot team discuss Tiger's chances but Steve fancies another local hero to do the business at the Genesis for the second time in three years.

Elsewhere, the DP World Tour rolls on to Thailand, where Steve is putting his faith in another home hope in the revived Thailand Classic, taking place at Amata Spring Country Club.

In addition to this week's event, the boys look back on last week's tournaments - the Phoenix Open won by Scottie Scheffler and the Singapore Classic, which went the way of 400-1 shot Ockie Strydom.

