The Sweet Spot | ​Farmers Insurance Open & Ras Al Khaimah Championship | Golf betting tips

Don't miss the latest episode of The Sweet Spot, the weekly golf tipping podcast from the Racing Post, where ace tipster Steve Palmer and Jack Reeve join forces to bring you the best bets from this week's PGA and DP World Tour tournaments.

On a Sunday which saw Rory McIlroy claim a fourth Dubai Desert Classic, it was Nick Dunlap who stole the headlines as he became the first amateur to win on the PGA Tour since Phil Mickelson in 1991. The team look back on all of last week's action before previewing the Farmers Insurance Open and the Ras Al Khaimah Championship.

The Farmers Insurance, which punters should note starts on a Wednesday this week, takes place at iconic Torrey Pines and Steve is putting his faith in a Californian pair who look primed for more home-state success.

They form part of a four-man staking plan for the Stateside action while Steve also has a quartet to follow at the Ras Al Khaimah Championship, which is taking place at Al Hamra Golf Club for the third season in a row.

Click for more free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.