The Sweet Spot | Joburg Open & Australian PGA Championship | Golf betting tips

What a time it is to be a listener of The Sweet Spot podcast.

Steve Palmer landed a winner in both the DP World Tour Championship and the RSM Classic as European Ryder Cup stars Nicolai Hojgaard and Ludvig Aberg did the business, so you really cannot afford to miss this week's episode of our brilliant golf betting podcast.

Steve is on hand again with presenter Jack Reeve to reflect on those 25-1 and 12-1 successes, but there is no time to take it easy and bask in the glory with the Joburg Open and Australian PGA Championship to get stuck into this week.

A strong home contingent is likely to assemble in South Africa and some of the LIV Tour big guns such as former Open champion Cameron Smith will be battling it out at the Royal Queensland Golf Club down under.

Steve will be going through those set to make the biggest challenges this week and also take in what lessons have been learned from last week's events.

So if you don't want to miss out on his sage advice, make sure you click on the link above to listen to the Sweet Spot - the best place to start your golf punting week - and don't forget to click the like button and subscribe to our YouTube channel, so you never miss an episode.

Sign up to emails from Racing Post Sport and get all the latest news and tips

Today's top sports betting stories

Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport