The Sweet Spot | Hero World Challenge, Australian Open & South African Open | Golf betting tips
Steve Palmer joins Jack Reeve for the latest episode of the Racing Post's weekly golf tipping show
We have already had the winter's first frost, but there is still plenty of golf going on in the world and Steve Palmer has got all the best bets in this week's edition of our golf betting podcast, the Sweet Spot.
Steve joins Jack Reeve on this week's show to go through all the runners and riders for the Australian and South African Opens, while the great Tiger Woods makes his long-anticipated return to action at the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas.
So if you're dreaming of sunnier climes and looking forward to an action-packed weekend of golf, then Steve has all the best betting advice for all three tournaments.
There will also be time to look at last week's Australian PGA and the Joburg Open as Steve highlights who stood out for him and who proved a disappointment, just so you can get those all-important punting pointers to put in your notebook as the year draws to a close.
The Sweet Spot is the ideal place to start your golf punting week, so click on the link to see the show and don't forget to subscribe to our YouTube channel, so you never have to worry about missing an episode of golf's best betting podcast.
Published on 28 November 2023inGolf tips
Last updated 15:10, 28 November 2023
