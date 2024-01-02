Racing Post logo
Golf tips

The Sweet Spot | The Sentry & 2024 Majors | Golf betting tips

Steve Palmer joins Jack Reeve for the latest episode of the Racing Post's weekly golf tipping show

It's the new year and with top-class golf back on the agenda, the greatest podcast in golf betting, The Sweet Spot, is back from its Christmas break to take you through all the action.

Crack golf judge Steve Palmer is back with Jack Reeve to chat through who can grab the first prize of 2024, The Sentry at the Plantation Course at Kapalua in Hawaii.

And with 2023 now behind us, the boys cannot resist the temptation to take a look into what the next 12 months hold for the game and Steve tells us who to look out for in the Majors this year.

It's all priceless advice but it is here for golf punters, completely free, so click on the link above to check out the show on YouTube and get your golf punting week off to the perfect start.

And don't forget Steve and Jack are here every week to point you in the right direction with the best golf betting advice you will find anywhere, so don't forget to subscribe to our channel so you never miss an episode

2 January 2024

17:18, 2 January 2024

