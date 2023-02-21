The Sweet Spot | Honda Classic, Indian Open & LIV Mayakoba | Golf betting tips

There's another busy week of golf action on the horizon with three top tournaments and Steve Palmer and Bruce Millington are here to guide you through it all in the latest instalment of the Sweet Spot, the weekly golf tipping show from the Racing Post.

The PGA Tour heads across America from California to Florida and while many of the leading lights are resting up with the Players Championship just around the corner, there is still a decent field at the Honda Classic.

Steve has two tips for that and four runners in the Indian Open, where Thorbjorn Olesen will be hoping to build on his victory at last week's Thailand Classic, for which he was the Racing Post golf guru's top tip.

And if all that was not enough, the LIV Golf season starts at Mayakoba in Mexico, where Dustin Johnson will be looking to dominate the series just as he did in its inaugural campaign.

So pull up a chair, sit back and let Steve and Bruce guide you through the tournaments and reflect on the goings on of last week, headlined by yet another win for Jon Rahm.

