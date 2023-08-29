The Sweet Spot | European Masters | Golf betting tips

The PGA Tour season is done and dusted but that doesn't mean Steve Palmer and Bruce Millington will be taking a break from golf betting's top podcast, The Sweet Spot.

Viktor Hovland, who won a $18million first prize at last week's Tour Championship, will be putting his feet up this week, perhaps with one eye on next month's Ryder Cup, but focus will now be on the European Masters, which takes place at the stunning Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club in Switzerland.

It will be a big few weeks on the DP World Tour with the Irish Open and the PGA Championship at Wentworth on the horizon and Steve will be talking through who he thinks can lay down a marker at the Crans Montana venue.

There will also be time to look back at Hovland's victory at East Lake and discuss who caught the eye in the Czech Masters, so don't place you golf bets without checking out Steve's words of wisdom.

