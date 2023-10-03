The Sweet Spot | Alfred Dunhill Links Championship & Sanderson Farms Championship | Golf betting tips
Steve Palmer joins Jack Reeve for the latest episode of the Racing Post's weekly golf tipping show
After all the excitement of Europe's triumph in the Ryder Cup at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club, Steve Palmer joins Jack Reeve again for more great golf advice as the DP World Tour and PGA Tour crank back into gear on golf's premier betting podcast, The Sweet Spot.
Steve had a cracking week of winning tips in the Italy showdown and he and Jack take time to reflect on what was a memorable week on so many levels and try to establish what were the main punting pointers to take out of the competition.
The DP World Tour heads to Scotland and Steve has all the best guidance for the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, which is always one of the highlights of the autumn calendar, while the PGA Tour heads to Mississippi for the Sanderson Farms Championship.
The Sweet Spot is the best place for you to start you golf betting week, so make sure you catch the show and subscribe to our YouTube channel so you never miss an episode.
