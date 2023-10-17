Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Golf tips

The Sweet Spot | ZOZO Championship, Andalucía Masters & LIV Miami | Golf betting tips

Steve Palmer joins Jack Reeve for the latest episode of the Racing Post's weekly golf tipping show

Get the latest golf betting tips for the upcoming ZOZO Championship, Andalucía Masters & LIV Golf Miami as Jack Reeve and Steve Palmer take a look at this week’s tournaments.

The team also take a look back at the Open de Espana, Shriners Children's Open & LIV Jeddah from last week, when Steve came close to landing a treble.

The boys analyse who stood out, as well as who underperformed. Steve gives us his best predictions for this week's tournaments, including other selections who could be worth backing in the markets.

Sign up to emails from Racing Post Sport and get all the latest news and tips

Today's top sports betting stories

Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport

Racing Post staff
Published on 17 October 2023Last updated 17:49, 17 October 2023
icon
more inGolf tips
more inGolf tips