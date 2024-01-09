The Sweet Spot | Dubai Invitational & Sony Open in Hawaii | Golf betting tips

The 2024 golf year is well and truly up and running following Chris Kirk's victory at the Sentry last week and golf's top betting guru Steve Palmer is back with Jack Reeve to go through this week's tournament on the latest edition of the Racing Post's golf betting podcast, The Sweet Spot.

There is a double bill of action with some big names from the victorious European Ryder Cup team looking to make an impression, with Rory McIlroy hot favourite to win the European Tour's first event of the year, the Dubai Invitational.

He will have Tommy Fleetwood and Nicolai Hojgaard for company while, on the other side of the world, the likes of Matt Fitzpatrick, Ludvig Aberg and Tyrrell Hatton will be staying in the Pacific islands at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

Steve will have all the top advice for both tournaments and will also be going through what early lessons can be gained from Kirk's triumph at Kapalua.

