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TippingSteve Palmer
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Steve Palmer's Open Championship top tips for day one
Steve Palmer's golf tips, best bets, predictions and analysis for the first-round threeballs in the Open Championship
Steve Palmer’s Open Championship tips are exclusively available to Racing Post+ subscribers.
Get full access to Steve's expert previews as part of our premium Tipping package. Join today and use promo code PALMER10 to get your first month for just £10.
Steve has tipped 11 winners this year, his latest coming when Zach Johnson won the Kaulig Companies Championship at 9-2 last week, and has made a profit in 22 of his 25 years as a Racing Post golf tipster.
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Published on inThe Open
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more inThe Open
- Open first-round leader predictions: Steve Palmer has three selections at big odds
- Open Championship 72-hole matches: Three match bets for Royal Birkdale
- Open Championship specials: Steve Palmer's six tips include a 300-1 shot
- Steve Palmer's guide to the 2026 Open Championship field
- 'The Ryder Cup is the ultimate pressure cooker and he has shown his mettle' – Steve Palmer has five tips for the Open Championship
more inThe Open
- Open first-round leader predictions: Steve Palmer has three selections at big odds
- Open Championship 72-hole matches: Three match bets for Royal Birkdale
- Open Championship specials: Steve Palmer's six tips include a 300-1 shot
- Steve Palmer's guide to the 2026 Open Championship field
- 'The Ryder Cup is the ultimate pressure cooker and he has shown his mettle' – Steve Palmer has five tips for the Open Championship