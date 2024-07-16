Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
14:30 BeverleyHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
14:30 BeverleyHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
The Open
premium

Steve Palmer's Open Championship predictions & golf betting tips: our expert bids to follow up 25-1 and 14-1 winners

Golf tips, best bets and predictions for the Open Championship at Royal Troon

Racing Post Members' Club subscribers will get exclusive access to Steve Palmer's weekly golf tournament previews from 2pm on a Tuesday.

Get 50% off your first three months of Members' Club by selecting Ultimate Monthly and entering code ULTIMATEGOLF at checkout. Click here to join today, get Steve's tips and also receive our Ultimate Daily emails plus our full range of fantastic website and newspaper content.

Steve's tournament preview selections have resulted in profit in 20 of the last 23 years and for those looking for even more extensive golf coverage don't miss Palmer's extra pointers every Wednesday in the Racing Post newspaper.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Racing Post Sport

Published on inThe Open

Last updated

iconCopy
more inThe Open
more inBetting offers
more inThe Open
more inBetting offers