Steve Palmer's Open Championship early first-round threeball preview and free golf betting tips

Open Championship early first-round threeballs preview

Former Masters champion Patrick Reed looks the best threeball investment among the early starters on the opening morning of the Open Championship.

Reed, a nine-time PGA Tour champion who has become a leaderboard regular on the LIV circuit, has shown he has the temperament for Major competition. He has posted three further top-tens at Augusta since claiming the Green Jacket in 2018, while he boasts a top-four finish in both the US Open and the US PGA.

The Open is the one Major in which Reed is yet to contend but he has three top-20s on his record and should feel comfortable on a low-scoring opening morning at a soft, calm Hoylake. Reed, who has finished fifth and second in the last two LIV Golf events, is an intimidating playing partner for Connor Syme and Jose Luis Ballester in the 7.30am group.

Syme completely lost his game in the Scottish Open at the weekend, carding a pair of 74s to finish in 74th place. The Scot has never made the cut in a Major. Expect Reed to boss Syme and the young amateur debutant alongside them.

Russell Henley, who tees off at 6.46am against Jazz Janewattananond and Graeme Robertson, and Nicolai Hojgaard, who has a 10.31am start against Bio Kim and Kazuki Yasumori, could also be worth supporting when prices are available.

