Steve Palmer's Masters predictions and free golf betting tips: It could be Augusta glory for Rory at last

When does the Masters start?

1.30pm on Thursday

Where to watch the Masters

Live on Sky Sports Main Event and Golf from 2pm on Thursday

Steve Palmer's Masters predictions

Rory McIlroy

5pts each-way 7-1 bet365

Tony Finau

2pts each-way 22-1 Power

Min Woo Lee

1.5pts each-way 55-1 bet365

Sungjae Im

1.5pts each-way 35-1 bet365, Hills

When Gene Sarazen became the first player to complete the Grand Slam of Majors at Augusta in 1935, the Masters was in only its second year and lacking status. It can be argued that only the four who have followed Sarazen into the Slam gang – Ben Hogan, Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods – have overcome the ultimate golfing pressure.

Nobody since Sarazen has delivered the final leg of a career Slam at Augusta. More than 87 years later, one man in this week's Masters field has the chance to do so, with an entry form to the most elite club in sport tantalisingly placed on the altar at the Cathedral of Pines.

Can Rory McIlroy – in his ninth attempt – finally fulfil what has always seemed his destiny by becoming Masters champion? Will McIlroy join the golfing immortals on Sunday?

Steve Palmer's top tip

Rory McIlroy 7-1

Open glory for McIlroy at Royal Liverpool in 2014 came a couple of months after his 25th birthday and it seemed only a matter of time before he went on to complete a career Grand Slam. A fourth Major success followed in the US PGA that year.

Fourth place in the 2015 Masters was a near-miss in McIlroy's first crack at the Slam. Only a matter of time. He was tenth in 2016. Only a matter of time. Seventh in 2017. Only a matter of time. Fifth in 2018. Only a matter of time.

Eight years have passed since McIlroy first targeted the Slam and this week he tees off aged 33 with his dream still unrealised. Those advancing years have become a strength rather than a weakness, though, and this increasingly mature, measured, calm character should be trusted by the betting community to shrug off the burden of history and claim an overdue Green Jacket.

McIlroy has developed an acceptance of the fact that not all great golfers win the Masters. Lee Trevino, Greg Norman, Ernie Els and others have never worn the Jacket. McIlroy refuses to let the Masters define him and his level of happiness – as a husband and a father, as well as in his fresh role as an unofficial PGA Tour ambassador, the Northern Irishman oozes perspective and peace. His golfing purpose remains strong, but he is less agitated than previously and better at controlling emotions, despite the Major-winning drought.

McIlroy's head seems better than ever and his golf game appears to have peaked for the Masters. In a change from his normal schedule, he waited until the Dubai Desert Classic in the final week of January before starting his 2023 campaign, winning with his B-game. While others, like Jon Rahm, have been showing signs of fatigue entering spring, McIlroy has played only six events this year.

Dubai provided a psychological boost - LIV rebel Patrick Reed was defeated in a duel - but it is McIlroy's last tournament which is most significant. Changes to driver and putter were being tested in the WGC-Match Play – and the results were spectacular. McIlroy produced a series of awesome performances, edged by Cameron Young in the semi-finals, before beating Scottie Scheffler in the third-place playoff.

Approach-play improvement has been relentless – he has never teed off at Augusta with such a long bank of consistent iron-play behind him – and a weakness has become a strength. And back with a replica of the Scotty Cameron putter with which he won the 2011 US Open and the 2012 US PGA, he is rolling his rock with assurance. On a scouting trip to Augusta last month, he needed only 19 putts in one of his rounds.

McIlroy arrived at Augusta last year off a missed cut in the Texas Open, searching for his game. He had found it by Masters Sunday, closing with a 64 to finish runner-up, thrilled to hole from a greenside bunker at the 18th. Expect a faster start this time as he bids to follow August's Tour Championship triumph (his third) with another success in Georgia.

The changes to the 13th hole play into his hands. How many in this field can draw a driver round the corner enough to reach the green in two? Hardly any from the back tee. McIlroy's power is a huge asset, especially with rain in the forecast and cool weekend temperatures.

Failure to win this title to date is a bonus with regards to missing the Champions Dinner, which seems set to be a difficult occasion, and Scheffler is in an unfortunate position as host. Defending champions have a terrible record at Augusta and Scheffler will have a challenging Tuesday evening.

McIlroy has finished in the top 25 in the Masters 11 times and seven of his last nine visits have yielded a top-ten finish. His powerful drives and high approaches make this track ideal for him. It is only a matter of time. And the time has come.

Next best bet

Tony Finau 22-1

Heavy March rain has made for a soft Augusta and the Masters could turn into a shootout between two of the most powerful players on the circuit – McIlroy and Tony Finau. There is an increased accuracy and control about Finau these days, but the Utah giant still has the ability to send bombs when necessary.

Finau, who won three PGA Tour titles last year, has finished in the top 25 in all seven of his strokeplay outings this year and was eliminated from the Match Play last time out in a group-stage sudden-death playoff.

Finau boasts rock-solid Augusta form of 10-5-38-10-35 and has performed under severe Masters pressure – going out in the final threeball alongside an eventually triumphant Tiger in the 2019 edition. He has ten top-tens in Majors and, like McIlroy, all departments of his game are in excellent order.

Other selections

Min Woo Lee 55-1

Sungjae Im 35-1

Min Woo Lee is a youngster blessed with enough talent to win anything. He finished 14th on his Masters debut last year, matching the front-nine scoring record by going out in 30 on the Sunday. He was 27th on his US Open debut, 21st in last year's Open, and clearly has the ability to handle Major golf.

Lee, a two-time DP World Tour champion, may follow the example of Charl Schwartzel and Danny Willett by making the Masters his first PGA Tour title. Lee contended on his Sawgrass debut last month, finishing sixth, further underlining his big-time credentials. The 24-year-old is becoming the complete player and has world-number-one potential.

Duluth, Georgia, has been the Stateside home of Sungjae Im for a couple of years, so Augusta is only a two-and-half-hour drive away. The cool Korean has quickly shown an ability to handle the Masters layout, finishing runner-up on debut in 2020 and eighth last year. He was runner-up in Georgia in the Tour Championship in August.

Im, a two-time PGA Tour champion, finished sixth at Sawgrass in his last strokeplay start – his first event in alliance with experienced caddie Lance Bennett. Im's new bagman, a veteran of three Ryder Cups, can help this rock-solid all-rounder become a Major winner.

Augusta National course guide

Course Augusta National, Augusta, Georgia

Prize money $15m ($2.7m to the winner)

Length 7,545 yards

Par 72 - four par-fives; ten par-fours; four par-threes

Field 88

The cut Top 50 players (plus ties) qualify for the final 36 holes

Highest-ranked players in field (world ranking in brackets) Scottie Scheffler (1), Rory McIlroy (2), Jon Rahm (3), Patrick Cantlay (4), Cameron Smith (5)

Course records - 72 holes 268 Dustin Johnson (2020) 18 holes 63 Nick Price (1986), Greg Norman (1996)

Course winners taking part Bernhard Langer (twice), Larry Mize, Sandy Lyle, Fred Couples, Jose Maria Olazabal (twice), Tiger Woods (five times), Vijay Singh, Mike Weir, Phil Mickelson (three times), Zach Johnson, Charl Schwartzel, Bubba Watson (twice), Adam Scott, Jordan Spieth, Danny Willett, Sergio Garcia, Patrick Reed, Dustin Johnson, Hideki Matsuyama, Scottie Scheffler

When to bet By 1.30pm on Thursday

Time difference Georgia is five hours behind the UK and Ireland

Last week – Texas Open 1 C Conners (20-1), 2 S Stevens (80-1), T3 S Ryder (66-1), M Kuchar (28-1), 5 P Rodgers (80-1), T6 L Hodges (150-1), B H An (70-1); LIV Golf Orlando 1 B Koepka, 2 S Munoz, T3 P Reed, D Burmester, T5 M Pereira, M Wolff

Course type Parkland

Course overview Home of the Masters since 1934, Augusta is the only Major venue which is used every season, typically in the spring. The 2020 (Covid-delayed) edition was in November. Generous fairways and token rough encourage aggressive driving, but the course demands accurate iron-shots to the fastest greens in golf. Avoiding three-putts is challenging given the pace and severity of the undulations. Sound course management is required to find the easiest spots from which to putt. The two par-fives on the back-nine, the 13th and 15th, have been lengthened over the last two years, making them much more difficult to reach in two shots. All the greens were slightly flattened, softened and enlarged prior to the last edition

Story of last year Scottie Scheffler continued his red-hot start to the year by becoming a Major champion, able to four-putt the final hole and still win by three shots

Weather forecast Calm and warm for round one (highs of 27C), before a cooler Friday with some light rain and moderate afternoon breezes. Even colder on Saturday (lows of 10C) with some heavy rain, then similar on Sunday. Gentle breezes all weekend

Type of player suited to the challenge Length is a significant advantage, with grass cut towards the tees and balls stopping quickly on generous fairways which are flanked by thin trees. Only two of the last 22 Masters have been won by a short-hitter (Mike Weir in 2003 and Zach Johnson in 2007). Powerhouses are able to attack the small targets with loft in hand. Accurate approaches are the key to success. Relatively calm skies and rain-softened greens should encourage aggressive golfers

Key attribute Accuracy

Spotlight insight

The last 13 Masters winners were inside the top 30 of the world rankings at the time of their victory

