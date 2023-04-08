The Masters third-round twoballs preview and free golf betting tips: Morikawa finding his best form

Where to watch the Masters

Sky Sports Golf, 1pm Saturday

Best bets

Collin Morikawa to beat Jordan Spieth

2pts Evs bet365

Matt Fitzpatrick to beat Max Homa

1pt 20-21 bet365

Tony Finau to beat Dustin Johnson

1pt 10-11 with bet365

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Masters third-round twoball preview

After strong winds and damaged trees at Augusta on Friday, some players still have to finish their second rounds before the third round can get under way.

Others are in the more favourable position of having already completed their first 36 holes and are now looking to make a charge at Augusta over the weekend.

It would ordinarily seem strange to back against a relatively-recent Masters winner in this situation, but Collin Morikawa looks to have rediscovered something close to his top form.

The Californian has carded two consecutive rounds of 69 and has a one-shot advantage over his third-round playing partner, 2015 Masters champion Jordan Spieth.

Morikawa is 32 places above Spieth in the FedEx Cup standings this year and is second on the PGA Tour in approaches to the green. His sharp iron-play has been a feature of his strong start and could see him outscore Spieth.

US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick has gone a little under the radar heading into the Masters but is sat inside the top 25 on two under after 36 holes.

He is paired with Max Homa on day three and the Englishman’s Major experience could prove crucial on Saturday.

Fitzpatrick has made the cut in each of his last eight visits to Augusta, recording one top-ten, one top-15 and one top-25 finish.

In contrast, Homa’s Majors record is poor and last year’s tied-48th finish is the American’s best performance at Augusta. Homa failed to make the cut in his previous two visits.

A PGA Tour versus LIV Golf battle will ensue when Tony Finau and Dustin Johnson tee it up and Finau gets the nod in this 18-hole match-up.

Finau has already won the Houston Open this season and has made the cut in each of his last nine tournaments. In five appearances at Augusta, Finau has one top-five and two top-ten finishes to his name.

Johnson, the 2020 Augusta champion, hasn’t spent a lot of time on the course, playing just three LIV events since the turn of the year, and reports suggests his practise time has been limited, too.

