Steve Palmer's Women's PGA Championship predictions and free golf betting tips

Steve Palmer's Women's PGA Championship predictions

Jin-Young Ko

2pts each-way 14-1 Coral, Ladbrokes

Rose Zhang

1pt each-way 20-1 BoyleSports

Steve Palmer's top tip

Jin-Young Ko 14-1

The second Major of the LPGA season could be set to go the way of Jin-Young Ko, who is enjoying a consistent 2023 campaign which has yielded two victories.

The 27-year-old Korean is having a similar season to that of men's number one Scottie Scheffler, who has been an almost ever-present on leaderboards, and a third 2023 success would also complete a hat-trick of Major titles.

Ko won her first two Majors in 2019 – the Chevron Championship and the Evian Championship – and she has finished in the top ten in nine of her last 16 Majors.

Confidence has increased sharply in recent months, with a successful title defence in the HSBC Women's World Championship followed by a playoff victory over Minjee Lee in the Founders Cup. Ko won the Founders Cup in New Jersey – the second time she has done so – and she has returned to the same state for the Women's PGA Championship.

Expect Ko to complete a 2023, Majors and New Jersey hat-trick on Sunday. Atthaya Thitikul is being shown great respect by the market but she has never won a Major and endured a final-hole horror story with the Chevron Championship at her mercy in April.

Next best bet

Rose Zhang 20-1

The danger to Ko may come from Rose Zhang, the new LPGA Tour sensation who could become a dominant force on the circuit.

Zhang became the first player since 1951 to triumph on their LPGA pro debut when she won the Mizuho Americas Open in New Jersey at the start of this month. She has just turned 20 and is widely regarded as the most promising female golfer ever to have emerged from the college ranks.

Like Tiger Woods, Zhang graduated from Stanford University, and Woods is as impressed as everyone else with the quality of golf this prodigy has been producing. She was world number one amateur for 141 weeks before turning pro.

Baltusrol course guide

Course Baltusrol Lower Course, Springfield, New Jersey

Prize money $9m ($1.3m to the winner)

Length 6,831 yards Par 72

Field 156 The cut Top 60 and ties qualify for round three

When to bet By noon on Thursday

When to watch Live on Sky Sports Golf from 5pm on Thursday

Time difference New Jersey is five hours behind the UK and Ireland

Course overview The AW Tillinghast design was sharpened up by Robert Trent Jones in 1952, then by his son Rees 40 years later, then by Gil Hanse in 2018. The fairways are tree-lined, the rough is healthy, the bunkers are deep and the greens are tricky and contoured

Story of last year In-Gee Chun won by a shot at Congressional Country Club – her third Major title

Weather forecast Sunny, warm and calm for the first three days, with a thunderstorm threat for Sunday

Type of player suited to the challenge This is a stiff test at a track which has hosted the men's US Open on several occasions. Expect a world-class all-rounder to triumph

