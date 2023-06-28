Steve Palmer's US Senior Open predictions and free golf betting tips

When to bet

By 1pm on Thursday

Where to watch the US Open

Live on Sky Sports Golf from 11pm on Thursday

Steve Palmer's US Senior prediction

Padraig Harrington

4pts each-way 4-1 bet365

Steve Palmer's top tip

Padraig Harrington 4-1

The best golf anywhere last week was played by Padraig Harrington on the back nine of the Dick's Sporting Goods Open – the three-time Major champion served up a masterclass – and the popular Irishman can successfully retain his US Senior Open crown on Sunday.

Harrington closed his round of 63 with an eagle, five birdies and a par in his final seven holes, pipping Joe Durant by a shot, and purring Pod quickly took to Twitter to wax lyrical. The champion said he had played about 500 tournaments without producing a 'dream finish' like that.

Some pundits have even been suggesting that Harrington is playing well enough to earn a Ryder Cup wildcard pick from European skipper Luke Donald. It seems a farfetched notion that the 51-year-old could be facing the United States in September, but there is no doubting the quality of his recent performances.

Harrington is the longest driver on the Champions Tour and he should like the look of SentryWorld, which seems set to provide a stiff test for the roundbellies.

Everything points to a bold title defence from Harrington this week and high-rollers will be staring at each-way terms of a quarter the odds the first five places with interest. It is difficult to see the determined Dubliner out of the frame, but Steve Stricker is obviously a difficult opponent.

Most US Senior Open punters will be picking between Harrington and Stricker, who have been the dominant forces on this circuit in recent times. Stricker, who has won the first two Majors of the season, will be delighted that his opportunity to complete leg three of an historic Grand Slam has come in his home state of Wisconsin.

The 11-4 about Stricker seems perfectly fair, but Harrington, five years younger than his rival, appears slightly better value given the brilliance of last week and the slightly bigger odds.

Ernie Els, third to Harrington in the Dick's Sporting Goods Open on Sunday, may be the only one able to challenge the front two in the betting. Harrington to edge Stricker is the prediction.

SentryWorld course guide

Course SentryWorld Golf Course, Stevens Point, Wisconsin

Prize money $4m ($720,000 to the winner)

Length 7,218 yards

Par 71

Field 156 The cut Top 60 and ties qualify for round three

Time difference Wisconsin is six hours behind the UK and Ireland

Course overview The Robert Trent Jones Junior-designed SentryWorld was opened in 1982. It has three par-fives and four par-threes. This is a long, flat course with lots of water hazards and large, fast greens

Story of last year Padraig Harrington defeated Steve Stricker by a shot at Saucon Valley, Pennsylvania

Weather forecast Sunny and hot, with light breezes

Type of player suited to the challenge This long, difficult layout will demand strong ball-striking

