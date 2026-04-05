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Steve Palmer's Texas Open final-round golf betting tips and predictions
Steve Palmer's golf tips, best bets, predictions and analysis for the final round of the Texas Open on the PGA Tour
Racing Post+ subscribers can get exclusive access to Steve Palmer's best bets for the final round of each week's biggest tournament.
Customers can access Steve's previews via our Tipping package. Click here to join today using promo code PALMER10 to get the first month for just £10.
Read on to find out his fancies for this week's tournament.
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Published on inGolf
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more inGolf
- Steve Palmer's Texas Open first-round golf betting tips and predictions
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- Texas Open: TPC San Antonio course guide, start time, odds and how to watch
- Steve Palmer's Houston Open final-round golf betting tips and predictions
- Steve Palmer's Houston Open first-round golf betting tips and predictions