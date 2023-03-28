There are two events taking place this week – one starting on Thursday and one starting on Friday - and Racing Post Sport's headline selections can be paired in an each-way double at 360-1 (best late-afternoon prices of 18-1 apiece).

Coral and Ladbrokes are offering the best each-way terms – ten places at a fifth the odds for the Texas Open and five places at a quarter the odds for LIV Golf Orlando – with 18-1 available on both selections.

Punters wishing to back Steve Palmer's double each-way should select the each-way option on their betslips. Bets must be placed by 1pm on Thursday.

Texas Open

Rickie Fowler

The former world number four has been seriously getting his act together again, defeating Jon Rahm in the WGC-Match Play last week, and the low-grade Texas Open seems a massive opportunity for this darling of the galleries to get back to winning ways.

LIV Golf Orlando

Charles Howell

The star of the LIV Golf season through two events, the Orlando-based swinger should take all the beating on home turf, having romped to a four-shot victory in Mexico a month ago. The 43-year-old can hit the ground running at a track he knows well.

