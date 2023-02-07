The DP World Tour is staging the Singapore Classic this week, while the PGA Tour offering is a high-class Phoenix Open from Arizona. An each-way double on Racing Post Sport's two headline selections can be paired at 262-1 at best late-afternoon prices of 30-1 and 15-2.

Coral, Ladbrokes and Paddy Power are offering the best each-way terms – seven places at a fifth the odds for Singapore and ten places at a fifth the odds for Phoenix - with prices of 28-1 and 7-1 (231-1).

Punters wishing to back Steve Palmer's double each-way should select the each-way option on their betslips. Bets must be placed by 11.35pm Wednesday.

Not got a bet365 account? Bet £10 & get £50 in free bets

Open account offer. Minimum deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as bet credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Minimum odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude bet credits stake. Time limits/T&Cs apply. 18+

SINGAPORE CLASSIC

Johannes Veerman

California was the birthplace of Johannes Veerman but the much-travelled 30-year-old has spent much of his life living in Asia and his record there is excellent. Expect a title tilt from this in-form giant.

PHOENIX OPEN

Jon Rahm

A top-class field has assembled in Scottsdale, but local resident Jon Rahm will fear nobody – the Spaniard has been performing at an outrageously high level, winning four of his last seven events.

Betting offers

are giving away free bets to new and existing customers and all you need is an account. Sign up

are offering new customers multiple free bets when they sign up. Click for free bets, money-back specials and BuildABet free bets

have lots of offers and money back offers. Sign up for a new account

To get free bets from today, simply sign up to a new account

Don't have a account? They have an offer for new customers

New customers can claim free bets and benefit from their daily offers including Scratch Of The Day by clicking

Follow us on Twitter