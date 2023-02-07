Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Golf tips

Steve Palmer's Singapore Classic and Phoenix Open each-way golf double

Racing Post Sport's headline golf tips can be combined for a 262-1 double

Rampant Jon Rahm should be in the thick of things again in the latest PGA Tour gathering
Rampant Jon Rahm should be in the thick of things again in the latest PGA Tour gatheringCredit: Sean M. Haffey

The DP World Tour is staging the Singapore Classic this week, while the PGA Tour offering is a high-class Phoenix Open from Arizona. An each-way double on Racing Post Sport's two headline selections can be paired at 262-1 at best late-afternoon prices of 30-1 and 15-2.

Coral, Ladbrokes and Paddy Power are offering the best each-way terms – seven places at a fifth the odds for Singapore and ten places at a fifth the odds for Phoenix - with prices of 28-1 and 7-1 (231-1).

Click here to add Steve Palmer's each-way double to your bet365 betslip

Punters wishing to back Steve Palmer's double each-way should select the each-way option on their betslips. Bets must be placed by 11.35pm Wednesday.

Not got a bet365 account? Bet £10 & get £50 in free bets

Open account offer. Minimum deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as bet credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Minimum odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude bet credits stake. Time limits/T&Cs apply. 18+ begambleaware.org

CLAIM OFFER HERE

SINGAPORE CLASSIC

Johannes Veerman

California was the birthplace of Johannes Veerman but the much-travelled 30-year-old has spent much of his life living in Asia and his record there is excellent. Expect a title tilt from this in-form giant.

Read the full preview here

PHOENIX OPEN

Jon Rahm

A top-class field has assembled in Scottsdale, but local resident Jon Rahm will fear nobody – the Spaniard has been performing at an outrageously high level, winning four of his last seven events.

Read the full preview here

Betting offers

  • Paddy Power are giving away free bets to new and existing customers and all you need is an account. Sign up here
  • Sky Bet are offering new customers multiple free bets when they sign up. Click here for free bets, money-back specials and BuildABet free bets
  • Betfair have lots of offers and money back offers. Sign up for a new account here
  • To get free bets from Ladbrokes today, simply sign up to a new account here
  • Don't have a Coral account? They have an offer for new customers here
  • New William Hill customers can claim free bets and benefit from their daily offers including Scratch Of The Day by clicking here

Sign up to emails from Racing Post Sport and get all the latest news and tips

Today's top sports betting stories

Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport

Steve PalmerRacing Post Sport
Published on 7 February 2023Last updated 16:27, 7 February 2023
icon
more inGolf tips
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
more inGolf tips