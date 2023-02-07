Steve Palmer's Singapore Classic and Phoenix Open each-way golf double
Racing Post Sport's headline golf tips can be combined for a 262-1 double
The DP World Tour is staging the Singapore Classic this week, while the PGA Tour offering is a high-class Phoenix Open from Arizona. An each-way double on Racing Post Sport's two headline selections can be paired at 262-1 at best late-afternoon prices of 30-1 and 15-2.
Coral, Ladbrokes and Paddy Power are offering the best each-way terms – seven places at a fifth the odds for Singapore and ten places at a fifth the odds for Phoenix - with prices of 28-1 and 7-1 (231-1).
SINGAPORE CLASSIC
Johannes Veerman
California was the birthplace of Johannes Veerman but the much-travelled 30-year-old has spent much of his life living in Asia and his record there is excellent. Expect a title tilt from this in-form giant.
PHOENIX OPEN
Jon Rahm
A top-class field has assembled in Scottsdale, but local resident Jon Rahm will fear nobody – the Spaniard has been performing at an outrageously high level, winning four of his last seven events.
