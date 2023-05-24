Steve Palmer's Senior PGA Championship predictions and free golf betting tips

When to bet

By 1pm on Thursday

Steve Palmer's Senior PGA Championship predictions

Alex Cejka

2pts each-way 30-1 bet365

Robert Karlsson

1.5pts each-way 40-1 general

Rod Pampling

1pt each-way 100-1 general

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Steve Stricker is a short price for the Senior PGA after his Regions Tradition success, Padraig Harrington may be struggling for zest after a gruelling US PGA week at Oak Hill, while Stewart Cink may need time to settle in his first Champions Tour outing.

Steve Palmer's top tip

Alex Cejka 30-1

The front three dominate the betting for the Senior PGA, but Alex Cejka is good enough to defeat them all. The fighting-fit 52-year-old German will be able to handle the heat forecast for Frisco and can win the Senior PGA for a second time.

Cejka, who was fourth in the US PGA in 2003, finished ninth in the Regions Tradition – the last senior Major – and seems likely to threaten a third senior Major victory on Sunday.

Next best bet

Robert Karlsson 40-1

Second place in the Regions Tradition showed that Robert Karlsson remains a serious contender for senior Majors and the 53-year-old fitness freak might go one better in Frisco. Like Cejka, Karlsson also has a fourth place to his name in the US PGA and should like the set-up at Fields Ranch East.

Other selection

Rod Pampling 100-1

The fancy prices against the name of Rod Pampling do not take into account the fact he lives only a 40-minute drive from this week's venue. The Australian probably knows this new course a lot better than most of his rivals.

The three-time PGA Tour champion is no mug and he has a rock-solid record in senior Majors, having finished no worse than 40th in his ten starts, posting eight top-20s and four top-tens.

Fields Ranch East course guide

Course Fields Ranch East, PGA Frisco, Frisco, Texas

Prize money $3.5m ($585,000 to the winner)

Length 7,096 yards

Par 72

Field 156 The cut Top 70 and ties qualify for round three

When to bet By 1pm on Thursday

Time difference Texas is six hours behind the UK and Ireland

Course overview The Gil Hanse-designed layout is a flat, open, linksy track, with marshland and waste areas beside the fairways

Story of last year Steven Alker cruised to a three-shot victory, with Stephen Ames in second spot

Weather forecast Sunny and hot, with light to moderate breezes

Type of player suited to the challenge Generous off the tee and lacking defence in calm weather, this new course should yield low scores and lend itself to attacking players who are putting well

Follow us on Twitter