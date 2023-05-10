Steve Palmer's Regions Traditions predictions and free golf betting tips
Golf tips, best bets and player analysis for the Regions Traditions at Greystones Founders Course on the Champions Tour
When to bet
By 2pm on Thursday
Steve Palmer's Regions Traditions prediction
Padraig Harrington
3pts each-way 5-1 bet365, Coral, Ladbrokes
Steve Palmer's top tip
Padraig Harrington 5-1
Steve Stricker and Bernhard Langer have both won twice at the Greystone Founders Course, but at the ages of 56 and 65 respectively, this long track in Alabama is not easy to overpower for them.
Stricker's magic short-game means he is still capable of scoring well on any track, but Padraig Harrington has arrived at Greystone knowing he can cut the course down to size with his powerful driving, which seems a much more solid foundation for Regions Tradition success.
Harrington is still capable of outdriving much younger peers on the DP World Tour and the PGA Tour and the 51-year-old Irishman looks the man to beat in Alabama this week.
Harrington won four times on the Champions Tour last season – his first full campaign on the seniors circuit – including the US Open. His Majors results have been 2-20-1-2, starting with a bold effort in the Regions Tradition, and even better can be expected on his second visit.
Harrington finished fourth in the Abu Dhabi Championship on the DP World Tour in January and tenth in the Texas Open on the PGA Tour last month, proving he still has bundles to offer.
Greystone course guide
Course Greystone Founders Course, Birmingham, Alabama
Prize money $2.5m ($375,000 to winner)
Length 7,277 yards Par 72
Field 78 (no cut)
Course winners taking part Bernhard Langer (twice), Miguel Angel Jimenez, Steve Stricker (twice), Alex Cejka
Time difference Alabama is six hours behind the UK and Ireland
Course overview The Founders Course has hosted since 2016. It is a long track with relatively short rough
Story of last year Steve Stricker romped to a six-shot success, with Padraig Harrington runner-up
Weather forecast Warm and sunny for the most part, with a small thunderstorm threat over the first two days, and light to moderate breezes
Type of player suited to the challenge This is a long track by Champions Tour standards, so a big-hitter who putts well seems likely to triumph
