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TippingSteve Palmer
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Steve Palmer's LIV Indianapolis first-round golf betting tips and predictions
Steve Palmer's golf tips, best bets, predictions and analysis for the first round of LIV Indianapolis
Racing Post+ subscribers can get exclusive access to Steve Palmer's first-round golf tips.
Customers can access Steve's previews via our Tipping package. Click here to join today using promo code PALMER10 to get the first month for just £10.
Read on to find out his fancies for this week's tournament.
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Published on inGolf
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more inGolf
- Steve Palmer's BMW Championship first-round golf betting tips and predictions
- Steve Palmer's Nexo Championship first-round golf betting tips and predictions
- 'The aggressive youngster has got the perfect course to attack' – Steve Palmer has two tips for LIV Golf Indianapolis
- 'He relishes breezy conditions and three days of wind is forecast' – Steve Palmer has four tips for the Nexo Championship
- 'His putting stroke looked in excellent condition over the weekend' – Steve Palmer has three tips for the BMW Championship
more inGolf
- Steve Palmer's BMW Championship first-round golf betting tips and predictions
- Steve Palmer's Nexo Championship first-round golf betting tips and predictions
- 'The aggressive youngster has got the perfect course to attack' – Steve Palmer has two tips for LIV Golf Indianapolis
- 'He relishes breezy conditions and three days of wind is forecast' – Steve Palmer has four tips for the Nexo Championship
- 'His putting stroke looked in excellent condition over the weekend' – Steve Palmer has three tips for the BMW Championship