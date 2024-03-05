Steve Palmer's LIV Golf Hong Kong predictions & free golf betting tips

When to bet on LIV Golf Hong Kong

By 4.15am on Friday

Where can I watch LIV Golf Hong Kong

Live on DAZN and LIV Golf Plus app from 4.15am on Friday

Steve Palmer's LIV Golf Hong Kong predictions

Sergio Garcia

3.5pts each-way 22-1 Coral, Ladbrokes

Cameron Smith

3pts each-way 20-1 Coral, Ladbrokes

Anirban Lahiri

1.5pts each-way 40-1 BoyleSports

Graeme McDowell

1pt each-way 150-1 bet365, BoyleSports

Steve Palmer's LIV Golf Hong Kong preview

This LIV Golf season was supposed to centre upon new signing Jon Rahm, but the Spaniard has been massively upstaged by Joaquin Niemann in the first three events. Both will tee up in the inaugural LIV Hong Kong this week.

Rahm has meekly faded out of contention in all three LIV tournaments he has played. Bogeys at the tenth and 12th holes in Jeddah on Sunday meant he was a flopping short-priced favourite once again. He may not have the necessary patience to win on his Hong Kong Golf Club debut.

Niemann, who can boast form figures of 5-1-4-1-33-3-1 from his last seven tournaments, is also making his HKGC debut and the value arguably lies away from the two headline acts.

Steve Palmer's top tip

Sergio Garcia 22-1

Hong Kong GC is made for Sergio Garcia, who can land his overdue first LIV title on Sunday. The layout probably reminds the Spaniard of his beloved Valderrama as they are both tight, tree-lined tracks which demand accuracy.

Garcia's career has been built on crisp ball-striking and controlled approaches. He made his HKGC debut in 2017 and finished 19th, then in 2018 was sixth. Expect those progressive form figures to improve further on Sunday.

Garcia was a playoff loser to the rampant Niemann in LIV Mayakoba at the start of the season and was mid-division in Vegas then 15th in Jeddah last week, where he closed with a 65. Only three players outscored Garcia in Jeddah on Sunday.

This experienced campaigner used to make a habit of picking up titles in Asia, with the 2002 Korea Open, the 2009 HSBC Champions in China, the 2012 Johor Open, the 2013 Thailand Golf Championship, the 2015 Ho Tram Open and the 2018 Singapore Open on his CV.

Next best bet

Cameron Smith 20-1

Former Open champion Cameron Smith says he struggles to read the greens of Jeddah and he was frustrated early on last week. Punters are advised to ignore a lacklustre effort on a course he dislikes and take the juicy odds about him at a venue he loves this week.

A decade ago when Smith was an Asian Tour player ranked 304th in the world, he finished ninth on his Hong Kong Open debut, then on his return just before Christmas last year, he was runner-up, losing by a shot. The wind in the forecast bolsters Smith's chances and a fourth LIV title could be coming.

Other selections

Anirban Lahiri 40-1

Graeme McDowell 150-1

The grainy greens of HKGC are no problem for Indian raider Anirban Lahiri, who has won two DP World Tour events in Asia. He was sixth in Jeddah last time out, closing with a 65, and was part of a winning Crushers team. Lahiri has bundles of HKGC experience and finished seventh on his last visit in 2015.

Complete a four-pronged attack with Graeme McDowell, who has been revived by signing for Team Smash. The Northern Irishman has already rewarded the faith of his captain Brooks Koepka, carding a final-round 65 which was the key to Smash's LIV Las Vegas team triumph.

McDowell was fifth in the individual competition in Vegas, then carded a tidy Sunday 66 in Jeddah. His DPWT form figures at HKGC were 6-11-18-5-24, then he finished 12th there on the Asian Tour last year. On short layouts like this one, which demand accuracy, G-Mac can still threaten silverware.

Course guide for LIV Golf Hong Kong

Course Hong Kong Golf Club, Fanling, Hong Kong

Prize money $20m ($4m to the winner)

Length 6,710 yards

Par 70 – two par-five holes; 12 par-fours; four par-threes

Field 54 (no cut)

Format 54 holes of strokeplay

Highest-ranked players in field (world ranking in brackets) Brooks Koepka (30), Cameron Smith (45), Adrian Meronk (50), Joaquin Niemann (72), Lucas Herbert (85)

Course records - 72 holes 258 Ian Poulter (2010 Hong Kong Open) 18 holes 61 Aaron Rai (2018 Hong Kong Open)

Course winners taking part Ian Poulter

Time difference Hong Kong is eight hours ahead of the UK and Ireland

Last week – LIV Golf Jeddah 1 J Niemann (11-1), T2 L Oosthuizen (28-1), C Schwartzel (200-1), 4 B DeChambeau (16-1), 5 J Rahm (11-2)

Course type Parkland

Course overview LIV Golf moves to a new region this week, with the first LIV Hong Kong. The venue was used for the Hong Kong Open on the DP World Tour from 2002 through 2018, then for the same event as an Asian Tour gathering in 2020 and 2023. This classic design demands accuracy from tee to green, with dense sets of trees, bunkers, ponds and ditches waiting to punish the errant

Weather forecast Cloudy and breezy, with temperatures in the high teens and a consistent 20mph winds all weekend

Type of player suited to the challenge The Hong Kong Open honours board confirms that the short, tight, fiddly track plays into the hands of accurate players who combine straight hitting with a tidy week on the greens. Miguel Angel Jimenez (four times), Colin Montgomerie, Jose Manuel Lara, Gregory Bourdy, Ian Poulter, Sam Brazel, Wade Ormsby (twice) and Aaron Rai are recent Fanling winners who have all based careers on precision play

Key attribute Accuracy

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.