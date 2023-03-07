The DP World Tour returns this week, with the Kenya Open from Muthaiga GC, while the PGA Tour stages one of the grandest events of them all – the Players Championship from Sawgrass. An each-way double on Racing Post Sport's two headline selections can be paired at 827-1 at best late-afternoon prices of 35-1 and 22-1.

Betfair and Coral are offering the best each-way terms – seven places at a fifth the odds for the Kenya Open and 12 places at a fifth the odds for the Players Championship - with prices of 35-1 and 20-1 with Coral (755-1).

Punters wishing to back Steve Palmer's double each-way should select the each-way option on their betslips. Bets must be placed by 4am on Thursday morning

Kenya Open

Jayden Schaper

A low-grade event in his home continent provides a fantastic opportunity for the 21-year-old South African to take his career to the next level. He is full of ability and form.

Players Championship

Collin Morikawa

The ball-striking brilliance of the two-time Major champion could swing the Sawgrass showpiece his way. He has been banging hard at the PGA Tour winner's enclosure this year.

