There are two strokeplay events taking place this week, starting on Thursday

BoyleSports are offering the best each-way terms – eight places at a fifth the odds for both tournaments

Punters wishing to back Steve Palmer's double each-way should select the each-way option on their betslips. Bets must be placed by 4.30am on Thursday.

Jonsson Workwear Open

Thriston Lawrence

The South African has a tremendous record in DP World Tour events in his homeland and can be fancied to strongly contend in Johannesburg this week. He won the Joburg Open in 2021.

Corales Puntacana Championship

Thomas Detry

The Belgian is a regular at the Puntacana Resort and he has finished in the top 15 in this tournament the previous two years. This time, he tees up there as the highest-ranked player in the field.

