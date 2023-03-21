Racing Post logo
Golf tips

Steve Palmer's Jonsson Workwear Open and Corales Puntacana Championship each-way golf double

Racing Post Sport's headline golf betting tips selections can be combined for a 650-1 double

Thomas Detry could be a hero this week and bring home the double
Thomas Detry could be a hero this week and bring home the doubleCredit: Oisin Keniry

There are two strokeplay events taking place this week, starting on Thursday, and Racing Post Sport's headline selections can be paired in an each-way double at 650-1 (best late-afternoon prices of 30-1 and 20-1).

BoyleSports are offering the best each-way terms – eight places at a fifth the odds for both tournaments - with prices of 25-1 and 18-1 (493-1).

Click here to add Steve Palmer's each-way double and golf tips to your bet365 betslip

Punters wishing to back Steve Palmer's double each-way should select the each-way option on their betslips. Bets must be placed by 4.30am on Thursday.

Jonsson Workwear Open

Thriston Lawrence

The South African has a tremendous record in DP World Tour events in his homeland and can be fancied to strongly contend in Johannesburg this week. He won the Joburg Open in 2021.

Read the full preview here

Corales Puntacana Championship

Thomas Detry

The Belgian is a regular at the Puntacana Resort and he has finished in the top 15 in this tournament the previous two years. This time, he tees up there as the highest-ranked player in the field.

Read the full preview here

Steve PalmerRacing Post Sport
Published on 21 March 2023Last updated 17:42, 21 March 2023
