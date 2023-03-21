Steve Palmer's Jonsson Workwear Open and Corales Puntacana Championship each-way golf double
Jonsson Workwear Open
Thriston Lawrence
The South African has a tremendous record in DP World Tour events in his homeland and can be fancied to strongly contend in Johannesburg this week. He won the Joburg Open in 2021.
Corales Puntacana Championship
Thomas Detry
The Belgian is a regular at the Puntacana Resort and he has finished in the top 15 in this tournament the previous two years. This time, he tees up there as the highest-ranked player in the field.
