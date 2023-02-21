The DP World Tour is staging the Indian Open this week, while the PGA Tour offering is the Honda Classic from Florida. An each-way double on Racing Post Sport's two headline selections can be paired at 985-1 at best late-afternoon prices of 28-1 and 33-1. Coral and Ladbrokes are offering the best each-way terms – seven places at a fifth the odds for the Indian Open and ten places at a fifth the odds for the Honda - with prices of 25-1 apiece (675-1).

Punters wishing to back Steve Palmer's double each-way should select the each-way option on their betslips. Bets must be placed by 1.30am on Thursday morning.

Indian Open

Shubhankar Sharma

The Indian hero is the course-record holder at this week's venue and he finished seventh in the 2018 event there. Bright recent form indicates a strong title tilt.

Honda Classic

Adam Svensson

The Canadian has an excellent record at PGA National, winning a Qualifying School event there in 2015 by seven shots and finishing ninth in last year's Honda Classic.

