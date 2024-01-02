Steve Palmer's 2024 specials predictions and free golf betting tips
Viktor Hovland top 20 in all four Majors
4pts 4-1 Hills
Jon Rahm to win two or more LIV events
3pts 4-5 BoyleSports
Xander Schauffele to make the cut in all four Majors
2pts 11-8 Coral, Ladbrokes
Season preview
Viktor Hovland has served his apprenticeship in Major competition and can be expected to feature on the leaderboard in all four of the 2024 showpiece occasions.
The FedEx Cup champion has finished in the top 20 in the last five Majors, including fourth spot in the 2022 Open, seventh in last year's Masters and a runner-up finish to Brooks Koepka in the US PGA Championship.
Hovland can be backed at 4-1 for a top-20 finish in all four Majors this year, which looks a bargain considering how consistent the Norwegian has become.
Two other season-long investments appeal. BoyleSports have chalked up 4-5 about Jon Rahm winning two or more LIV Golf events this year, which is difficult to resist. Rahm, the world number three, will expect to contend in every tournament he tees up in on the LIV circuit.
The LIV 2024 schedule is set to give Rahm 13 opportunities to lift a trophy as an individual, so his backers with BoyleSports at 4-5 need the Spaniard to win 15 per cent of his tournaments. That seems likely given the lack of strength in depth on LIV.
Xander Schauffele, like Hovland, is a hugely consistent Majors performer. Schauffele can be backed at 11-8 to make the cut in all four Majors this year.
