Steve Palmer's 2024 Majors accumulator predictions and free golf betting tips

When to bet

By April 11, 2024

Steve Palmer's 2024 Majors predictions

Scottie Scheffler to win the Masters (9-1), Rory McIlroy to win the US PGA Championship (10-1), Dustin Johnson to win the US Open (33-1), Xander Schauffele to win the Open (33-1)

1pt each-way Betfair, Paddy Power

Majors preview

A Majors acca has become one of the most popular wagers among the golf betting community – the chance to win a significant amount from a small stake – and a quartet of world-class players are recommended for this year's most prestigious events.

Bookmakers will not allow you to put one player in your fourfold more than once – related contingency rules mean four different golfers must be selected – but you have to go back to 2018 for the last time somebody (Brooks Koepka) won two Majors in a single year.

Majors joy is typically spread out and in 2024 it is worth having an each-way acca on Scottie Scheffler for the Masters, Rory McIlroy for the US PGA, Dustin Johnson for the US Open and Xander Schauffele for the Open Championship.

Putting these four together will result in huge odds, no matter which bookmaker you use, but the prices and each-way terms with Betfair and Paddy Power are the most attractive at this stage. With Scheffler at 9-1 (Masters), McIlroy at 10-1 (US PGA), Johnson (US Open) and Schauffele (Open) at 33-1, the combined odds are 127,159-1.

Each-way terms of a fifth the odds for the first six places are available for every Major, so the return from four full places would be extremely healthy – 484-1 at 9-1, 10-1, 33-1 and 33-1 with those terms.

Scheffler will have been thrilled with his victory in the Hero World Challenge at the start of last month and working with a new putting coach (Phil Kenyon) on his stroke has resulted in immediate improvement. With some confidence returning on the greens, Scheffler could prove the man to beat at Augusta in April.

Scheffler boasts Masters form figures of 19-18-1-10, romping to Masters glory in 2022, and a half-decent week of putting this time should put him bang in contention again at the Cathedral of Pines. Defending champion Jon Rahm may be unsettled by his switch to the LIV circuit.

McIlroy and the Masters has become an annual agony – the incentive of a career Grand Slam adds a layer of pressure he has been unable to shoulder – but the US PGA Championship in May will feel like a walk in the park in comparison.

McIlroy has a fantastic record in the US PGA, including two victories, one of which came at the venue being used this year. A return to Valhalla may be all the little master needs to end his Majors drought. His last Major was won at Valhalla in the 2014 US PGA.

Bigger-price options are advised for the year's final two Majors. Dustin Johnson, fully established on the LIV circuit having been one of the first to sign up, is usually a force to be reckoned with in the US Open. He was second in 2015 before winning in 2016, and has seven top-ten finishes to his name in the event, including one last year.

Johnson will be thrilled that the US Open is returning to Carolina. He was born in South Carolina, went to college there, and gets back to that part of the world as much as possible. DJ tied for fourth place in the last US Open at Pinehurst and can win a third Major title there in June.

Schauffele can perform the anchor leg at Royal Troon. He was second in the 2018 Open at Carnoustie, then won the 2022 Scottish Open. Four of his six Open appearances have resulted in top-20 finishes and he clearly loves links golf. His full record competing in Scotland is 2-10-1-17-42 and he should fall in love with Troon. Six of the last seven Open champions at Troon have been American.

