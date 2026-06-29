Steve Palmer has tipped a 40-1 winner! Sign up to Racing Post+ to access this week's best bets

Golf's greatest tipster Steve Palmer has nailed another winner after 40-1 shot Viktor Hovland took down Scottie Scheffler in a playoff at the Travelers Championship on Monday.

Hovland's victory at TPC River Highlands marks the latest in a long line of winners for the best golf betting judge in the game.

Steve has made a profit in 22 of his 25 years as a Racing Post golf tipster, returning an incredible 713.99 points profit and a 67.61 per cent POI in 2018, and 588.44 for a 39.84 per cent POI in 2024.

Steve's tips for the biggest events on the DP World Tour, the PGA Tour and beyond are available exclusively to from 2pm every Tuesday.

This week, he will tackle the John Deere Classic, the BMW International Open and the US Senior Open.

Get full access to his expert previews as part of our premium Tipping package. Join today and use promo code PALMER10 to get your first month for just £10.

Plus . . . don't miss Peter Thomas's interview with the man himself, also available to Racing Post+ subscribers

Steve Palmer's 2026 winners

Viktor Hovland's win at the Travelers Championship makes it ten outright winners this year for Steve Palmer:

LIV Adelaide Ripper GC at 5-1

LIV Singapore 4Aces at 5-1

TGL Los Angeles GC at 9-2

Indian Open Alex Fitzpatrick at 30-1

The Heritage Matt Fitzpatrick at 16-1

China Open Bernd Wiesberger at 60-1

Chevron Championship Nelly Korda at 6-1

Cadillac Championship Cameron Young at 11-1

Regions Tradition Stewart Cink at 100-30

Travelers Championship Viktor Hovland at 40-1

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