Spanish Open, Shriners Children's Open & LIV Jeddah | Steve Palmer’s Golf Betting Tips | The Sweet Spot

Steve Palmer joins Jack Reeve for the latest episode of the Sweet Spot, the weekly golf tipping show from the Racing Post, to discuss all the best bets for this week's tournaments.

It's a triple-header in the golfing world as the team preview the Spanish Open on the DP World Tour, the PGA Tour's Shriners Children's Open and LIV Golf Jeddah.

There is a red-hot favourite in Spain, Jon Rahm, who is aiming to win his national Open for the fourth time, and Steve thinks the Masters hero can do the business in Madrid again.

Our golf guru has four to follow at the Shriners, which takes place as ever at TPC Summerlin, while there are two names to follow in Jeddah. The team also have time to look back on last week, which saw Matt Fitzpatrick win the Dunhill Links while Luke List emerged triumphant in a five-man playoff to win the Sanderson Farms Championship.

