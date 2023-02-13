Every member of the world's elite heads to Riviera Country Club for the Genesis Invitational

Scottie Scheffler won the Phoenix Open on Sunday, delivering a 14-1 winner for his backers, returning to the top of the world rankings in the process.

Scheffler landed his maiden PGA Tour title in the Phoenix Open 12 months ago, underlining his liking for the TPC Scottsdale layout, and he successfully defended a two-shot final-round lead this time.

Nick Taylor threatened Scheffler down the stretch, but a bogey at the 16th hole dented the Canadian's challenge, then Scheffler birdied the 17th to go three shots clear up the last. Taylor birdied the 18th, losing by two shots, with Jon Rahm alone in third place.

Ockie Strydom, available at 400-1 ante-post, won the Singapore Classic. The South African, who edged Sami Valimaki by a shot, had been struggling with back problems in recent weeks, but suddenly produced a 19-under-par total at Laguna National.

This week sees another big-money, elevated event on the PGA Tour – the Genesis Invitational – in which every member of the world's top 25 (bar LIV Golf rebels Cameron Smith and Joaquin Niemann) is set to take part. Tiger Woods is also in the field for the Riviera showpiece.

The DP World Tour stays in Asia for the Thailand Classic at Amata Spring Country Club, where Robert MacIntyre and Jordan Smith will again be among the market leaders.

