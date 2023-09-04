Ryder Cup 2023 latest betting news: Donald announces final six picks

When to bet

By 7am on Friday, September 29

Where to watch the 2023 Ryder Cup

Live on Sky Sports Golf & Main Event from 6am on Friday, September 29

Europe are 11-8 to regain the Ryder Cup later this month after captain Luke Donald finalised his team for the Rome showdown on Monday.

Donald has selected three debutants among his six captain's picks, including Swedish sensation Ludvig Aberg, who won the European Masters on Sunday and was still an amateur three months ago. Aberg had been 33-1 to make the 12-man team when he was first introduced into the market after turning professional.

Fellow new boys Nicolai Hojgaard and Sepp Straka were also given the nod by Donald for the match which begins on Friday, September 29, at the Marco Simone Golf & Country Club on the outskirts of the Italian capital.

Another player set to make his first Ryder Cup appearance is Scot Robert MacIntyre, who secured his place automatically.

Justin Rose, Tommy Fleetwood and former Open champion Shane Lowry were the other players to be selected by Donald, with big guns Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm, FedEx Cup winner Viktor Hovland and the English pair of Tyrrell Hatton and Matt Fitzpatrick qualifying automaically.

Poland's Adrian Meronk was one notable absentee despite winning this year's Italian Open at this year's venue.

The USA are 10-11 to win outright and 8-13 to retain the trophy, which they shall do if the three-day match ends in a 14-14 draw.

The Americans won the last meeting 19-9 at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin two years ago but have not tasted success in Europe since 1993.

US captain Zach Johnson also has four rookies in his star-studded team, which includes Brooks Koepka as the only LIV Tour player involved on either side.

Max Homa is 15-4 to be the top scoring debutant with bet365, who make US Open champion Wyndham Clark 17-4 and Aberg 19-4 in the same market.

Rahm, who took three and a half points from his five matches two years ago, is 19-4 to be the leading European points scorer, while world number one Scottie Scheffler is 6-1 with BoyleSports to lead the Statesiders' charge.

