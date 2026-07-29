Ian Wilkerson's Rocket Classic first-round golf betting tips and predictions: Suber fancied to make a blistering start

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Where to watch the Rocket Classic

Sky Sports Golf, 7pm Thursday

Best bets

Jackson Suber to be first-round leader

1pt each-way 66-1 general

Taylor Moore to be first-round leader

1pt each-way 90-1 general

Rocket Classic first-round predictions

Jackson Koivun is the talk of the town after the 21-year-old held off Scottie Scheffler and the rest of the field at the 3M Open last week, but it could be Koivun's namesake, Jackson Suber, who makes the biggest early impression at this week's Rocket Classic.

Suber is in his second year on the PGA Tour and the 26-year-old from Tampa has demonstrated his development in recent tournaments, finishing fourth at the Canadian Open and the CJ Cup.

Sixth place at the John Deere Classic then followed before he made a real splash at Royal Birkdale in the first round of The Open. Suber held the first-round lead after carding a 65, and while he eventually slipped to finish in a tie for 28th, his confidence levels can only have been enhanced by his debut in the British Major.

Missing the cut at TPC Twin Cities may have brought him down to earth, but there was little wrong with his opening 68 and he can expect to make a fast start at Detroit Golf Club this week after he finished sixth in his debut spin last year.

Odds of 66-1 about him heading into Friday's second round as the leader seem generous and it is worth taking a chance that fellow American Taylor Moore can get into the mix at an even bigger price.

Form students may be discouraged by the fact he has missed his last three cuts, but Moore remains at the top of the PGA Tour first-round-scoring rankings with an average of 68.60 in his openers.

Moore missed the Rocket cut last year but his course form figures in the previous three years were an impressive 6-4-10, and he was first-round leader alongside Peter Kuest with the 64 he fired two years ago.

If there is a chance he could be galvanised by a return to a venue where he has recently performed well, it is worth taking a small risk that he can get on top or around the summit of the leaderboard after Thursday's opening spin.

Five-time Major winner Brooks Koepka, advised at 50-1 to win the Rocket Classic, withdrew from the tournament with a nerve injury on Wednesday morning.

Read Ian Wilkerson's previews of this week's tournaments:

Rocket Classic | Women's Open

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