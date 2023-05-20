Racing Post's US PGA Championship third-round preview and free golf betting tips

Where to watch the US PGA Championship

Keegan Bradley (3-4), Justin Rose (9-20), Brooks Koepka (7-10) to win twoballs

Ian Wilkerson's third-round preview

The race for the second Major of the year, the US PGA Championship, is taking shape nicely as a host of big names set their sights on catching Scottie Scheffler and Canada's Corey Conners at the top of the leaderboard.

Rory McIlroy is just one player who has put himself within striking distance and his twoball with Ireland's Shane Lowry at 6.40pm will be one of the most closely observed on moving day.

However, there are three other groups that present interesting betting opportunities in the later tee-times and the best course of action could be to combine them in a treble.

Keegan Bradley will have been disappointed to end with two bogeys on Friday but the former champion has already demonstrated that he can tackle the demanding Oak Hill track and, as a New England native, he should not have a problem if the weather remains cool at the New York course.

Better driving should help him reaffirm his charge and he looks to have been reaping the benefit of some weight loss. His greater experience should bode well as he looks to eclipse Michael NeSmith at 6.20pm, as his playing partner is yet to win on the PGA Tour.

Club professional Michael Block will be delighted to have made the cut for the first time in five attempts, but it would not be a great surprise if he just savoured the weekend.

It is difficult to see him making a huge impression in the final round, so back Justin Rose to win their 7.10pm twoball.

The Englishman has already enjoyed a victory at Pebble Beach this year and, unlike Block, is perfectly comfortable challenging in the final two rounds of a Major.

The biggest twoball of the day is undoubtedly the duel between Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau at 7.30pm and the atmosphere could be electric.

Preference is for Koepka to come out on top. He has won this tournament twice before and stormed back into contention with a Friday 66, in which he birdied three of the final four holes.

The Masters runner-up has a great big-tournament temperament, while his opponent may not be able to keep his in check.

DeChambeau was unable to build on an opening 66 and, after some indifferent results on the LIV Tour, he may slip further out of the reckoning.

