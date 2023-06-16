Where to watch

US Open second-round preview

Xander Schauffele and Rickie Fowler made mincemeat of the Los Angeles Country Club in the opening round of the US Open on Thursday, and the organisers are unlikely to take a pair of 62s lightly, so expect a tougher test at the California venue on the second day.

Late starters such as Dustin Johnson and Rory McIlroy were able to stay in touch and two players who will be content with their initial spins should be able to build on them and come out on top of their threeballs.

Bryson DeChambeau, who carded a decent three-under-par 67 is worth backing to get the better of European pair Francesco Molinari and Tyrrell Hatton at 9.10pm.

DeChambeau, who won this tournament at Winged Foot three years ago, has taken his time to settle into the LIV Tour, but has taken some good recent form to the City of Angels.

He finished with three birdies in his final seven holes and while confidence has never been an issue for the brash boffin, he is building well on the fourth place he posted at the US PGA.

Molinari carded a two-over 72 but did little to contradict the feeling he is making up the numbers this week and while Hatton will have had high hopes at the start of the week, his 74 was a disaster and his focus could go as he sees himself so far off the pace.

A little later at 9.43pm, Si Woo Kim should also be able to build on his 67 against Patrick Reed and Matt Kuchar.

The South Korean was second at the Byron Nelson and fourth last time at the Memorial and his opening round confirmed his status as a lively outsider this week.

It is difficult to say the same about his playing partners. Reed's tee-to-green play was poor on Thursday and Kuch struggled with his putter so it could be difficult for them to knit it all together.

