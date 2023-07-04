Racing Post LIV Golf London predictions and free golf betting tips

When to bet

By 2.15pm on Friday

Where to watch LIV Golf London

Live on LIVGolf.com from 2.15pm on Friday

Ian Wilkerson's LIV Golf London predictions

Bryson DeChambeau

2pts each-way 12-1 Coral, Ladbrokes

Jason Kokrak

1pt each-way 33-1 bet365

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

LIV Golf takes a trip back to where it all began for this week's London gathering at the Centurion Club in Hertfordshire.

While the future of the breakaway competition may not be in its current form, the field assembling just outside St Albans will be a lot stronger than the one Charl Schwartzel came out on top of in last year's inaugural event.

Powerhouses such as Cameron Smith and Brooks Koepka have since joined the party and, while Talor Gooch will think he can do no wrong after three wins in his last five events, the player to keep an eye out for this week is former US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau.

The big-hitting boffin fell just a shot shy of beating Gooch at Valderrama last week and that was the latest in a series of strong recent performances.

DeChambeau looked to be in the doldrums before finishing fourth at the US PGA and his 20th at the US Open was no disgrace.

With finishes of seventh in Tulsa and tenth at DC in his two previous 54-hole get-togethers, he looks a consistent threat to make the frame in 48-player events and his quality off the tee should help him tame the Centurion test.

Another hefty driver who has put together some good showings is Jason Kokrak and he might not be a bad bet to land the $4m first prize either.

He had not made the leap to LIV before last year's first tournament but his recent results have been encouraging.

Kokrak was sixth at Valderrama, which was an excellent performance considering he carded a three-over-par second round of 74.

He was forced to withdraw from the DC event but had produced four straight top-12 finishes before that, so he could make an impression.

Centurion Club course guide

Course Centurion Club, St Albans, Hertfordshire

Prize money $25m ($4m to the winner)

Length 7,084 yards

Par 72 – Five par-fives; eight par-fours; five par-threes

Field 48

Highest-ranked players in field (world ranking in brackets) Cameron Smith (7), Brooks Koepka (12), Patrick Reed (49), Mito Pereira (59), Abraham Ancer (61)

Course records - 54 holes 203 Charl Schwartzel (2022) 18 holes 65 Charl Schwartzel (2022), Branden Grace (2022)

Course winner taking part Charl Schwartzel

When to bet By 2.15pm on Friday

When to watch Live on LivGolf.com from 2.15pm on Friday

Last week – LIV Andalucia 1 T Gooch (18-1), 2 B DeChambeau (18-1), 3 B Koepka (11-1)

Format 54-hole strokeplay with a shotgun start

Course type Links

Course overview Although in the Hertfordshire countryside rather than by the sea, the architects of the Centurion have tried to give the course a links feel, with plenty of fescue rough and 80 bunkers to be avoided. There are also four major water features and the par 72 is unusual as it has five par fives and five par threes.

Story of last year Charl Schwartzel beat fellow South Africans Hennie du Plessis and Branden Grace to become the first LIV prize winner

Weather forecast A dry warm start on Friday could be followed by plenty of rain at the weekend, with temperatures set to peak at 26C

Type of player suited to the challenge Solid driving helped Schwartzel claim the title last year so hitting it straight and long looks key to success

Key attribute Power

Sign up to emails from Racing Post Sport and get all the latest news and tips

Today's top sports betting stories

Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport