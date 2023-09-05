Racing Post Irish Open predictions and free golf betting tips

When to bet

By 7am Thursday

Where to watch the Irish Open

Live on Sky Sports Golf from 1pm on Thursday

Ian Wilkerson's Irish Open predictions

Adrian Meronk

2pts each-way 28-1 Betfair, Paddy Power

Alexander Bjork

1.5pts each-way 30-1 bet365

Thorbjorn Olesen

1pt each-way 66-1 Betfair, Paddy Power

Rory McIlroy will be hoping to put the disappointment of not retaining his FedEx Cup title behind him at the K Club this week as he aims to repeat the Irish Open success he enjoyed at the venue in 2016.

McIlroy's ultra-consistent form means he is a short price for victory while Tyrrell Hatton and Shane Lowry, both of whom will be in the European Ryder Cup team later this month, are also competing at the Kildare venue.

Ian Wilkerson's top tip

Adrian Meronk 28-1

All eyes were on Luke Donald on Monday when he announced his captain's picks for the Ryder Cup and many felt that Adrian Meronk was desperately unlucky not to make the team.

Meronk won May's Italian Open at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club, which will host the big event, and he was runner-up there in 2021 but his fine form was not enough to earn him the nod and he will be eager to prove Donald wrong this week.

He became the first Pole to win on the DP World Tour when he claimed the Irish Open at Mount Juliet last year and, even though that success was at a different track, he still displayed the skills required for victory this week.

McIlroy led the field in greens in regulation at the K Club seven years ago – the tournament was played in May rather than September and strokes-gained statistics were not available – and Meronk topped that statistic in his Irish victory.

The Pole is second in GIR in the DPWT rankings and motivation is unlikely to be a problem. He should have plenty of fire in his belly after seeing Lowry get selected for Europe in a year when he has had just one top-ten finish and failed to make the FedEx Cup playoffs and, after 13th place in Switzerland last week, Meronk can show Europe's Ryder Cup captain what he is missing.

Next best bet

Alexander Bjork 30-1

Alexander Bjork was second at the European Masters last week, which was his fifth top-ten finish in his last eight outings.

He did nothing wrong but found fellow Swede Ludvig Aberg just too strong at Crans-sur-Sierre and this is another good opportunity for a player who is ranked seventh in the GIR chart.

No player on the DPWT has gained more shots with his approach play this season and, with four runners-up spots to his name, an elusive first victory may not be too far away for Bjork.

Other selection

Thorbjorn Olesen 66-1

Dane Thorbjorn Olesen looks a decent price to go well at a venue where he was tied for tenth behind McIlroy seven years ago.

Olesen played solidly to finish 11th at the Czech Masters a fortnight ago and, while 40th at Crans-sur-Sierre may look underwhelming, he was top of the GIR statistics with 85 per cent at the Swiss venue.

His game looks in good order – he won the Thailand Classic in February – and, as he was third in GIR on his last visit to the K Club, this could prove a nice fit for a player who finished eighth in a similar test at Mount Juliet last year.

The K Club course guide

Course The K Club (Palmer North Course), Straffan, County Kildare, Ireland

Prize money $6m ($1.02m to the winner)

Length 7,441 yards

Par 72 – four par-fives; ten par-fours; four par-threes

Field 156

Highest-ranked players in field (world ranking in brackets) Rory McIlroy (2), Tyrrell Hatton (13), Shane Lowry (37), Adam Scott (40), Ryan Fox (46)

Course records - 72 holes 267 Per-Ulrik Johansson (1997 European Open) 18 holes 60 Darren Clarke (1999 European Open)

Course winner taking part Rory McIlroy

Last week – European Masters 1 L Aberg (16-1), 2 A Bjork (22-1), T3 M Fitzpatrick (8-1), T3 C Syme (110-1), T5 A Fitzpatrick (50-1), T5 N Hojgaard (18-1), T5 J Luiten (50-1)

Course type Parkland

Course overview The K Club has two courses with the Palmer North hosting the European Open from 1997 to 2003 and also in 2005. However, its most high-profile competition was the 2006 Ryder Cup, which Europe won 19.5-9.5. It last held the Irish Open in 2016 when Rory McIlroy won by three shots.

It is a good all-round test for Tour players – McIlroy was the only player who was double digits under par – and finding fairways is key. There is little rough but trees have grown considerably since that Ryder Cup and there is plenty of water to negotiate too. The fairways undulate and the greens are long and poa annua.

Story of last year Adrian Meronk became the DP World Tour's first Polish winner when he claimed a three-shot success over New Zealand's Ryan Fox at Mount Juliet in County Kilkenny.

Weather forecast There is a decent chance of showers on Thursday morning. Friday and Saturday should be dry with modest winds while rain is expected for Sunday's final round.

Type of player suited to the challenge McIlroy led the field in greens in regulation when he won here in 2016 and finding the fairways will be key so players can attack the greens.

Key attribute Accuracy

Spotlight insight

The margin of victory has been at least three shots in four of the last seven Irish Opens.

