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Zurich Classic of New Orleans: TPC Louisiana course guide, start time, odds and how to watch
Course details for TPC Louisiana, which hosts this week's Zurich Classic. Key stats, field, odds, weather forecast and more from Steve Palmer
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Where is the Zurich Classic being held?
The Zurich Classic of New Orleans will again be staged at TPC Louisiana in Avondale, Louisiana.
When does the Zurich Classic start?
The first round at TPC Louisiana begins at 1pm BST on Thursday, April 23.
Zurich Classic course details
|Course
|TPC Louisiana, Avondale, Louisiana
|Prize money
|$9.5m ($1,329,400 to each winner)
|Field
|74 teams of two
|Cut
|Top 33 teams and ties qualify for round three
|Length
|7,425 yards
|Par
|72
|Course make up
|Four par-fives; ten par-fours; four par-threes
|Course type
|Parkland
|Course records (individual strokeplay)
|72 holes 266 Justin Rose (2015) 18 holes 62 Ben Martin (2014)
|Course records (pairs play)
|72 holes 258 Nick Hardy & Davis Riley (2023) 18 holes best-ball 58 Isaiah Salinda & Kevin Velo (2025); 18 holes alternate-shot 63 Xander Schauffele & Patrick Cantlay (2023), Adam Hadwin & Nick Taylor (2023), Chad Ramey & Martin Trainer (2024)
|Course winners taking part (individual strokeplay)
|Nick Watney, Jason Dufner, Billy Horschel
|Course winners taking part (as a pairing)
|Nick Hardy & Davis Riley, Ben Griffin & Andrew Novak
Course overview of TPC Louisiana
Designed by Pete Dye in 2003, TPC Louisiana made its PGA Tour debut in 2005. The Zurich Classic became a pairs event in 2017. There was no event in 2020 due to Covid. The rough is typically light, allowing plentiful birdie opportunities.
What happened last year?
Ben Griffin and Andrew Novak pipped Danish brothers Nicolai and Rasmus Hojgaard by a shot, reaching 28 under par.
What will it take to win the Zurich Classic?
Greens in regulation is the theme which runs through the victors at TPC Louisiana, and finding the right sections of heavily undulating greens has been the key to going low. Ryder Cup, Presidents Cup and QBE Shootout pairs form should be studied.
Who is taking part in the Zurich Classic?
Matt Fitzpatrick, fresh from winning the RBC Heritage on Sunday, is teaming up with his brother Alex, who won the Indian Open on the DP World Tour last month.
Highest-ranked players in field (world ranking in brackets)
Matt Fitzpatrick (3), Ben Griffin (16), Ryan Gerard (33), Shane Lowry (35), Marco Penge (39)
Zurich Classic weather forecast
Sunny and warm, with gentle breezes, temperatures peaking at 31C.
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