Wyndham Championship first-round predictions and golf betting tips: Back Young to pick up where he left off

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Wyndham Championship date, start time & TV info

Date Thursday, August 6 to Sunday, August 9

Course Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, North Carolina

Start time 11.50am

TV Featured groups on Sky Sports+ from 11.50am Thursday; full coverage on Sky Sports Golf from 6pm

Best bets

Cameron Young to win 12.45pm threeball

3pts 23-20 general

Michael Brennan to win 12.23pm threeball

2pts 23-20 general

Davis Thompson first-round leader

1pt each-way 55-1 bet365

Wyndham Championship first-round predictions

The Wyndham Championship starts at 11.50am BST at Sedgefield Country Club on Thursday and defending champion Cameron Young is worth backing to pick up where he left off in North Carolina.

Young eased to a six-shot success in last year's Wyndham and is attractively priced at odds-against to go lower than his first-round threeball partners Alex Fitzpatrick and Justin Thomas when they tee off at 12.50pm.

Young, who attended college at nearby Wake Forest, carded a first-round 63 at the Wyndham 12 months ago. He has won twice this year and returns in fine form after a runner-up finish at the Open Championship and eighth place in the Rocket Classic.

Fitzpatrick's hot form dipped back in two links events on these shores, while Thomas is not a Wyndham regular and is hoping to boost his FedEx Cup ranking of 40th.

Michael Brennan faltered at the Rocket on Sunday, finishing 15th after starting the final round in second place, but the 24-year-old is playing well enough to bounce back at another course designed by Donald Ross.

Brennan is making his Wyndham debut but, as another Wake Forest graduate, he is comfortable in North Carolina and he can boss a 12.23pm threeball also featuring Tony Finau and Adam Schenk.

Finau's fall has been dramatic – he is 89th on the FedEx Cup and may prove incapable of finding the form he needs to finish in the top 70 and make next week's first playoff event.

Schenk, meanwhile, has been dismal all year and tees it up having missed eight of his last ten cuts.

The pick of the first-round leader bets could be Davis Thompson, who has finished seventh and eighth in his last two tournaments and boasts Wyndham form figures of 22-12-11 over the last three years.

With potential for increased wind and thunder in the afternoon, the morning starters look likely to have optimum conditions and Thompson, who tees off at 7.34am local time, is one who catches the eye having carded nine straight rounds of 68 or lower.

Read our previews of this week's tournaments:

Wyndham Championship: 'He is another contender who has had a 2026 to remember'

Sedgefield Country Club course guide, start time, odds and how to watch

LIV Golf New York: 'It has been a long wait but this could be the week'

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