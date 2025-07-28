Wyndham Championship 2025: Steve Palmer's Sedgefield Country Club course guide, start time and how to watch

Steve Palmer tipped a 40-1 winner last week when Kurt Kitayama won the 3M Open on the PGA Tour.

Where is the Wyndham Championship?

The Wyndham Championship will be staged at Course Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, North Carolina.

When does the Wyndham Championship start?

North Carolina is five hours behind the UK and Ireland. The first group is set to tee off at 11.45pm BST on Thursday.

Wyndham Championship 2025 key details and TV coverage

Live on Sky Sports Golf from 7pm on Thursday.

Sedgefield Country Club course details

Length

7,131 yards

Par 70 – two par-five holes; 12 par-fours; four par-threes

Course type

Parkland

Course records

72 holes 258 Henrik Stenson (2017), JT Poston (2019) 18 holes 59 Brandt Snedeker (2018).

Course winners taking part

Webb Simpson, Camilo Villegas, Si Woo Kim, Brandt Snedeker, JT Poston, Jim Herman, Kevin Kisner, Tom Kim, Lucas Glover, Aaron Rai.

Course overview

Donald Ross created this layout in 1926 and it was redesigned by Kris Spence in 2007.

Sedgefield has hosted from 2008 onwards, returning to the schedule after a 32-year absence, with winning scores of 20 under par or better in seven of the last nine years.

The greens are small and undulating, with plenty of run-off areas around them, so quality scrambling is required.

What will it take to win the Wyndham Championship?

There are five relatively difficult holes at Sedgefield – the par-fours at 11, 14 and 18, and the two long par-threes (seven and 12) – but the rest of the track is straightforward. The champion is likely to have spent four days regularly rolling in birdie putts.

Sedgefield Country Club key attribute

Touch/putting

Steve Palmer's Wyndham Championship key stat

Fifteen of the 17 Wyndham winners at Sedgefield finished in the top 20 of the driving accuracy statistics.

Wyndham Championship weather forecast

Hot and humid, with a thunderstorm threat on the first two afternoons. A breezy Saturday should be followed by a calmer Sunday.

What is the prize money for the Wyndham Championship?

$8.2m ($1.422m to the winner)

Who is in the field for the Wyndham Championship?

Field size

A 156-player field will tee off at Sedgefield on Thursday.

Highest-ranked players in field (world ranking in brackets)

Keegan Bradley (7), Hideki Matsuyama (12), Robert MacIntyre (14), Ben Griffin (17), Sungjae Im (28).

The cut

The top 65 and ties after two rounds qualify for round three.

Who won the 2024 Wyndham Championship?

Aaron Rai defeated Max Greyserman by two shots to claim his first PGA Tour title.

Last week's result

3M Open 1 K Kitayama (40-1), 2 S Stevens (66-1), T3 M Wallace (60-1), D Lipsky (175-1), Pierceson Coody (70-1), J Knapp (40-1), T7 W Mouw (125-1), A Noren (80-1), T Kanaya (200-1).

